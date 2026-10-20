Starlink problems could be resolved within two days: Zelenskyy reveals the results of talks with the United States

Starlink operations in Ukraine are planned to resume within 48 hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 20 after talks with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, UNN reports.

The exchange of intelligence between the United States and Ukraine has already resumed. In particular, regarding ballistic missile launches. Starlink operations will also be restored within 48 hours - the Ukrainian leader said.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with the American side, the issue of restoring the full operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems used by the Ukrainian military was discussed quite actively.

The president also expressed hope that the relevant restrictions could be removed within two days, that is, approximately by October 22.

In addition, during the talks in Oslo, the Ukrainian and American sides raised the issue of supplying Patriot air defense systems, military assistance, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Context

On October 14, the Ukrainian military encountered restrictions on the operation of Starlink and Starshield. In particular, satellite terminals lost connection while moving at speeds of more than 160 km/h. This created problems for the use of Ukrainian drones, including interceptor drones used to destroy Russian jet-powered "Shahed" drones.

Against this backdrop, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, due to restrictions on the speed of satellite communications, Ukrainian forces were unable to effectively use some of the means to counter Russian air attacks.

It should also be noted that on October 20, the President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The restoration of Starlink/Starshield operations, the supply of means to counter ballistic missiles, and the exchange of intelligence data regarding Russian attacks ran as a common thread through the key topics discussed.

We remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not received early warning of the first wave of the Russian Federation's ballistic attack. He also accused the United States of failing to explain the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield.