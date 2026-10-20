Starlink problems could be resolved within two days: Zelenskyy reveals the results of talks with the United States

$45.000.1450.530.03
ukenru
05:50 PM • 12127 views
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected
05:36 PM • 12180 views
Washington is preparing a new step toward ending the war: what Ukraine and the United States agreed on in Oslo
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12321 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
04:52 PM • 6462 views
NATO will deploy aircraft and drones to the Black Sea following attacks on shipping
03:36 PM • 14967 views
Military personnel’s leave abroad: what documents need to be prepared for travel
03:21 PM • 14076 views
Four districts in Kyiv partially without power due to the Russian attack — where electric public transport services have been suspended
02:43 PM • 12429 views
Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in NorwayPhoto
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 14963 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls for a review of the law on workplace safety: what the presidential veto could change
01:15 PM • 14183 views
Budanov spoke of difficult negotiations for the sake of peace and denied the capture of Dobropillia
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 21260 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.5m/s
78%
761mm
Popular news
Reduction in deferments: government initiative could cost Ukraine dearlyOctober 20, 10:17 AM • 26657 views
From Poltava Oblast to Lutsk — options for short trips around UkrainePhotoOctober 20, 10:39 AM • 28665 views
Rubio said that the United States must weigh Ukraine’s need for air defense missiles against that of othersOctober 20, 11:44 AM • 16242 views
F1 Grand Prix in Austin: weekend schedule and the championship standingsPhotoVideoOctober 20, 12:13 PM • 25693 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponed01:37 PM • 18179 views
Publications
Russian attacks on vessels, multimillion-dollar losses, and a threat to global grain prices: the European Parliament explained how the Black Sea will be protected05:50 PM • 12122 views
Round-the-clock Russian terror: how much longer will the enemy be able to attack Ukraine continuously
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 12321 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, the sixth hearing in a row has been postponed01:37 PM • 18335 views
Can one be discharged from military service while being Absent Without Leave (AWOL), and what are the nuances: a lawyer explains
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 21259 views
From pregnancy to the first birthday — what payments can be received and how to applyPhotoOctober 20, 12:15 PM • 21261 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
Oslo
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A large-scale museum dedicated to The Beatles will open in Liverpool in 2028Photo03:55 PM • 8222 views
Robert Kennedy's granddaughter died at the age of 42 — what is known about her and her lifePhoto03:13 PM • 10213 views
Euclid space telescope has detected a new comet for the first timePhoto02:06 PM • 10696 views
Applegate, star of iconic series, confessed that she was mistakenly given a serious diagnosisVideo01:50 PM • 10516 views
A red aurora was spotted over "Vernadsky", and two neighboring galaxies also appeared in the framePhoto12:40 PM • 15655 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Film
Heating
Social network

Starlink problems could be resolved within two days: Zelenskyy reveals the results of talks with the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

Zelenskyy said that Starlink would be restored in Ukraine within two days. The United States and Ukraine have also resumed exchanging intelligence.

Starlink problems could be resolved within two days: Zelenskyy reveals the results of talks with the United States

Starlink operations in Ukraine are planned to resume within 48 hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 20 after talks with U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, UNN reports. 

The exchange of intelligence between the United States and Ukraine has already resumed. In particular, regarding ballistic missile launches. Starlink operations will also be restored within 48 hours 

- the Ukrainian leader said.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting with the American side, the issue of restoring the full operation of the Starlink and Starshield satellite systems used by the Ukrainian military was discussed quite actively. 

The president also expressed hope that the relevant restrictions could be removed within two days, that is, approximately by October 22.

In addition, during the talks in Oslo, the Ukrainian and American sides raised the issue of supplying Patriot air defense systems, military assistance, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Context

On October 14, the Ukrainian military encountered restrictions on the operation of Starlink and Starshield. In particular, satellite terminals lost connection while moving at speeds of more than 160 km/h. This created problems for the use of Ukrainian drones, including interceptor drones used to destroy Russian jet-powered "Shahed" drones.

Against this backdrop, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, due to restrictions on the speed of satellite communications, Ukrainian forces were unable to effectively use some of the means to counter Russian air attacks.

It should also be noted that on October 20, the President of Ukraine held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The restoration of Starlink/Starshield operations, the supply of means to counter ballistic missiles, and the exchange of intelligence data regarding Russian attacks ran as a common thread through the key topics discussed.

We remind you

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had not received early warning of the first wave of the Russian Federation's ballistic attack. He also accused the United States of failing to explain the restrictions on Starlink and Starshield. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsTechnologies
Cyberattack
Technology
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Marco Rubio
Oslo
MIM-104 Patriot
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine