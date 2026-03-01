158 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.210.00
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 24301 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 40172 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 48378 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 57900 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 45960 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 49612 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 51087 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 56965 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50493 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikesFebruary 28, 09:05 PM • 8098 views
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuriesFebruary 28, 09:37 PM • 9760 views
Iran's state agency denied Trump's statement about the death of Ayatollah Ali KhameneiFebruary 28, 10:36 PM • 6678 views
FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from IranFebruary 28, 11:00 PM • 5774 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader04:37 AM • 12256 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 52704 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 56872 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 48118 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 51948 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 52831 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Kamala Harris
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 28710 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 28076 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 27385 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 27261 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 41102 views
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

158 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements took place on the front line. The occupiers launched 2 missile and 80 air strikes, using 8613 kamikaze drones.

158 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles, 80 air strikes, dropping 241 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the enemy used 8613 kamikaze drones and carried out 3604 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 63 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Ivanivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipilske, Charivne, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Dolynka, Bilenke, Malokaterynivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka of Kherson region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, five artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy launched two air strikes yesterday, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 138 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Pokrovka, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and towards Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were five attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Kurylivka, and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance towards the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Yampil, Riznykivka, Zakitne, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 25 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Toretsk, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Sichneve, Kalynivske, and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 45 times on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Staroukrainka, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 870 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, three air defense systems, 1722 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 181 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement documented facts of systemic looting in occupied Horlivka, where local collaborators appropriate the property and housing of wealthy neighbors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Horlivka
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kramatorsk