158 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, February 28, 158 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles, 80 air strikes, dropping 241 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy used 8613 kamikaze drones and carried out 3604 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements, including 63 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Ivanivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipilske, Charivne, Zirnytsia, Novoukrainka, Dolynka, Bilenke, Malokaterynivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka of Kherson region.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, five artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy launched two air strikes yesterday, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 138 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of Pokrovka, Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, and towards Zybyne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were five attacks by the invaders yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kindrashivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Kurylivka, and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance towards the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Yampil, Riznykivka, Zakitne, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 25 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Toretsk, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Sichneve, Kalynivske, and Ternove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 45 times on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Staroukrainka, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Varvarivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 870 people. Ukrainian soldiers neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, three air defense systems, 1722 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 181 units of enemy automotive equipment.

