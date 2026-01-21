Zelenskyy: up to 60% of Kyiv without electricity, situation difficult in 5 more regions, government to check energy workers' reservations

The most difficult situation in the energy sector is in Kyiv and 5 regions, with up to 60% of the capital without electricity, and additional measures and resources are needed there. The government will check the reservation of energy workers and utility workers involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks and emergencies - there is already a decision to reserve 100% of such personnel, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Held a special energy meeting. Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv and the region, Dnipro region are the regions where the situation is currently the most difficult. - Zelenskyy reported on social media.

According to him, repair crews and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, employees of energy companies, and utility services "are involved to the maximum."

As of this morning, about 4,000 buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, almost 60% of the capital is without electricity. According to reports from the city authorities, the forces involved are sufficient, but time is needed. I do not agree with this assessment - additional measures, additional involvement of resources are needed. - Zelenskyy noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to the President, reported on the deployment and use of support and heating points, on the preparation of hot meals for people.

Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko

"It is important that the operation of base stations and mobile communications is maintained," the Head of State emphasized.

"We also spoke separately with government officials and Ukrenergo about what is needed to accelerate the repair of networks and substations. There was a report from Zaporizhzhia on the terms and details of attracting and preparing additional forces to shoot down 'Shaheds'," the President continued.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense will check all information regarding the reservation of employees of energy companies and utility enterprises involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes and emergency situations - for such companies, there is already a decision to reserve 100% of personnel. The deficit of effective response on the ground should not be attributed to a shortage of personnel - cities have the resources to attract people to work. - said the President.

"Today I also expect a separate report from government officials on programs to support Ukrainians and enterprises in an emergency situation - steps are needed that will really help people and allow the situation to stabilize. There will also be meetings and negotiations with partners who can provide additional support. Priorities for everyone are obvious: missiles for air defense, equipment for energy, the fastest possible execution of all necessary work. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - Zelenskyy concluded.