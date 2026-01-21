Zelenskyy: up to 60% of Kyiv without electricity, situation difficult in 5 more regions, government to check energy workers' reservations

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 6954 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 5610 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 11473 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 31215 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 52253 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 45797 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 74060 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40377 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 62583 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27138 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
AFU: information about the capture of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region is another Russian fakeVideoJanuary 21, 01:56 AM • 5324 views
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 7912 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 15985 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 14131 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 13912 views
Publications
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 6952 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 39699 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 74059 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 62583 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 55426 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 14273 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 19824 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 25827 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 26641 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 33544 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Social network
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: up to 60% of Kyiv without electricity, situation difficult in 5 more regions, government to check energy workers' reservations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

President Zelenskyy held an energy meeting, identifying Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and their regions, Sumy region, and Dnipro region as areas with the most difficult situation. He emphasized the need for additional measures and resources to restore electricity supply, especially in Kyiv, where almost 60% of the capital remains without electricity, and also instructed to check the reservations of energy and utility workers.

Zelenskyy: up to 60% of Kyiv without electricity, situation difficult in 5 more regions, government to check energy workers' reservations

The most difficult situation in the energy sector is in Kyiv and 5 regions, with up to 60% of the capital without electricity, and additional measures and resources are needed there. The government will check the reservation of energy workers and utility workers involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks and emergencies - there is already a decision to reserve 100% of such personnel, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Held a special energy meeting. Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv and the region, Dnipro region are the regions where the situation is currently the most difficult.

- Zelenskyy reported on social media.

According to him, repair crews and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, employees of energy companies, and utility services "are involved to the maximum."

As of this morning, about 4,000 buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, almost 60% of the capital is without electricity. According to reports from the city authorities, the forces involved are sufficient, but time is needed. I do not agree with this assessment - additional measures, additional involvement of resources are needed.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to the President, reported on the deployment and use of support and heating points, on the preparation of hot meals for people.

Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko20.01.26, 15:44 • 2396 views

"It is important that the operation of base stations and mobile communications is maintained," the Head of State emphasized.

"We also spoke separately with government officials and Ukrenergo about what is needed to accelerate the repair of networks and substations. There was a report from Zaporizhzhia on the terms and details of attracting and preparing additional forces to shoot down 'Shaheds'," the President continued.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense will check all information regarding the reservation of employees of energy companies and utility enterprises involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes and emergency situations - for such companies, there is already a decision to reserve 100% of personnel. The deficit of effective response on the ground should not be attributed to a shortage of personnel - cities have the resources to attract people to work.

- said the President.

"Today I also expect a separate report from government officials on programs to support Ukrainians and enterprises in an emergency situation - steps are needed that will really help people and allow the situation to stabilize. There will also be meetings and negotiations with partners who can provide additional support. Priorities for everyone are obvious: missiles for air defense, equipment for energy, the fastest possible execution of all necessary work. Thank you to everyone who helps!" - Zelenskyy concluded.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Kharkiv