Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks, there are power outages in four regions, the situation in Kyiv and the region remains difficult, the work of critical infrastructure is being reviewed to free up additional electricity for the population, there are emergency shutdowns, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. The consequences of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities are being eliminated. Repair crews of energy workers and district heating companies are working continuously. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of night enemy attacks, consumers in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were de-energized in the morning," the report says.

Emergency recovery work has begun in all regions.

According to the report, "in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the situation remains difficult due to additional load caused by frosts." Emergency brigades from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia are involved in restoring light and heat. "System distribution operators continue to apply network restrictions, hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily not in effect," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"Water supply has been restored in the capital. The work of critical infrastructure facilities is being reviewed to free up additional electricity for household consumers. Kyiv has received 55 additional generators from the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub, and assistance from partners is expected," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As in previous weeks, according to the report, network restrictions remain in Odesa region.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In other regions, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industry are in effect. In a number of regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload during frosts," the report says.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system.

The Ministry of Energy thanked energy workers, utility workers, rescuers and railway workers for their work.

