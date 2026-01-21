$43.180.08
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 25982 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 47069 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 41916 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 67921 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 38989 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 58527 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26798 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29842 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27483 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1866 views

Due to night attacks by the Russian Federation, consumers in four regions are without power. In Kyiv and the region, the situation remains difficult due to frosts and additional load.

Power outages in four regions after new Russian attacks, work is underway to provide more electricity to the population - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks, there are power outages in four regions, the situation in Kyiv and the region remains difficult, the work of critical infrastructure is being reviewed to free up additional electricity for the population, there are emergency shutdowns, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult. The consequences of constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities are being eliminated. Repair crews of energy workers and district heating companies are working continuously.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Enemy shelling

"As a result of night enemy attacks, consumers in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions were de-energized in the morning," the report says.

Emergency recovery work has begun in all regions.

According to the report, "in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the situation remains difficult due to additional load caused by frosts." Emergency brigades from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia are involved in restoring light and heat. "System distribution operators continue to apply network restrictions, hourly shutdown schedules are temporarily not in effect," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"Water supply has been restored in the capital. The work of critical infrastructure facilities is being reviewed to free up additional electricity for household consumers. Kyiv has received 55 additional generators from the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub, and assistance from partners is expected," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As in previous weeks, according to the report, network restrictions remain in Odesa region.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

"In other regions, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations for industry are in effect. In a number of regions, emergency shutdowns are forcedly applied due to equipment overload during frosts," the report says.

Due to massive attacks by the Russian Federation, a state of emergency is in effect in Ukraine's energy system.

The Ministry of Energy thanked energy workers, utility workers, rescuers and railway workers for their work.

Ukrenergo named six regions where power outages after the Russian attack are the longest20.01.26, 17:32 • 3718 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv