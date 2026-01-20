Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko

As of today, Ukraine has enough food. In case of need for the deployment of catering points, the State Emergency Service will strengthen coordination with food producers in the regions to form operational food reserves, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, there is enough food available in Ukraine. The production capacities of manufacturers exceed domestic consumption. The situation is under control. - Svyrydenko said following a meeting with representatives of food manufacturers' associations on the functioning of businesses in conditions of limited energy supply.

At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed the State Emergency Service "to immediately work out the possibility of providing assistance in short-term power supply to enterprises that produce basic foodstuffs in case of sudden outages."

"The Ministry of Energy and NEURC must immediately ensure the connection and launch of generating units that are available to food producers and have not yet been launched. The government has made all the necessary decisions for this," Svyrydenko noted.

The State Emergency Service will strengthen coordination with food producers in the regions to form operational food reserves in case of need for the deployment of catering points. - the Prime Minister said.

She also appealed to retail chains to "give more preference to Ukrainian food products." "This is a matter of the overall stability of our economy. I instructed the Ministry of Economy to work out additional measures to support producers in this matter," she pointed out.

"We will respond immediately to any requests for assistance," Svyrydenko noted.

Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister