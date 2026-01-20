$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 1784 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 6576 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 16281 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 17516 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19793 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 19537 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17003 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36129 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67014 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

There is enough food available in Ukraine, and producers' capacities exceed domestic consumption. The State Emergency Service will strengthen coordination with producers to form operational food reserves.

Ukraine has enough food and a plan for food points if needed - Svyrydenko

As of today, Ukraine has enough food. In case of need for the deployment of catering points, the State Emergency Service will strengthen coordination with food producers in the regions to form operational food reserves, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, there is enough food available in Ukraine. The production capacities of manufacturers exceed domestic consumption. The situation is under control.

- Svyrydenko said following a meeting with representatives of food manufacturers' associations on the functioning of businesses in conditions of limited energy supply.

At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed the State Emergency Service "to immediately work out the possibility of providing assistance in short-term power supply to enterprises that produce basic foodstuffs in case of sudden outages."

"The Ministry of Energy and NEURC must immediately ensure the connection and launch of generating units that are available to food producers and have not yet been launched. The government has made all the necessary decisions for this," Svyrydenko noted.

The State Emergency Service will strengthen coordination with food producers in the regions to form operational food reserves in case of need for the deployment of catering points.

- the Prime Minister said.

She also appealed to retail chains to "give more preference to Ukrainian food products." "This is a matter of the overall stability of our economy. I instructed the Ministry of Economy to work out additional measures to support producers in this matter," she pointed out.

"We will respond immediately to any requests for assistance," Svyrydenko noted.

Julia Shramko

