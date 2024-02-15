Zelenskyy to visit Germany and France: meet with Scholz and Macron and speak at Munich conference

On February 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France for talks with the leaders of these countries Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, and on February 17 he will speak at the Munich Security Conference, where he will hold a number of meetings, including with the US Vice President, the Presidential Office said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron," the statement reads.

"On February 17, the President of Ukraine will speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference," the Presidential Administration added.

As noted, talks are scheduled with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and other leaders of states and large businesses.

