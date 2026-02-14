$42.990.00
Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Rubio at the Munich Conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. The details of the meeting are currently unknown.

Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Rubio at the Munich Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian media.

Details

This information was confirmed by the President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov. At the same time, no details are currently known.

Context

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the Munich Security Conference, during which he commented on the replacement of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations, calling it a surprise.

According to the head of state, the Russians want to postpone the decision to end the war and establish peace. At the same time, he stated that Ukraine is counting on the American side and will not allow the Russians to postpone or start negotiations from the very beginning, as the group has changed.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he informed about the general situation in the Ukrainian energy system and the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties discussed in detail the further content and development of the PURL program.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
