Zelenskyy met with Patriarch Bartholomew: they discussed the mission in Oleshky and more

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during his visit to Türkiye and congratulated him on the 35th anniversary of his enthronement, which will take place in a few days — on November 2. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Patriarch Bartholomew discussed efforts to achieve peace, including contacts with the American side.

I informed him about the situation in Ukraine, the constant Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure and everything that ensures people’s normal lives - Zelenskyy said.

The sides separately mentioned the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region.

This is a very important result, and we hope that the world will put pressure on Russia so that such de-escalatory steps are expanded. I thank His All-Holiness for his consistent public position, support for our state and constant prayers for peace in Ukraine - the head of state said in the post.

Let us recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed to work on the Black Sea grain corridor. At the same time, the Ukrainian leader proposed holding trilateral talks in Türkiye and involving Europe in them.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine expects an increase in the supply of generators and energy equipment as early as next week.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine said that the energy truce with Russia announced by U.S. President Donald Trump was not working, as Moscow was refusing to implement it.