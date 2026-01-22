Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's recovery and security guarantees with international investors and businesses in Davos

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:05 PM • 2804 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 5774 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 9946 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 12529 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 14320 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16020 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29233 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15456 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16011 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18477 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 7542 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 20814 views
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 4124 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin01:45 PM • 6180 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 11986 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 4118 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 12022 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 29234 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 20853 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 75770 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Rutte
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 958 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 25607 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22439 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 25764 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66115 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's recovery and security guarantees with international investors and businesses in Davos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting in Davos on Ukraine's recovery, discussing ways to overcome challenges in energy and increase investment. He emphasized the importance of security guarantees for investment and business.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's recovery and security guarantees with international investors and businesses in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a panel meeting in Davos with international investors, business representatives, and financial institutions, discussing Ukraine's post-war recovery, strengthening energy security, and attracting investments under reliable security guarantees. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thank you for your attention to Ukraine and your support. This is especially important now – when such Russian strikes want to destroy both people and cities with cold. Everything must now work for Ukraine's resilience and the strength of our people in Ukraine. We must be realists and implement concrete things that people can feel now. We will work fruitfully with everyone who is with Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine, one of the main topics of discussion was ways to help overcome challenges in the energy sector caused by Russian shelling. The meeting also discussed increasing investments in projects in Ukraine after achieving a dignified peace. Zelenskyy is convinced that this will be possible as soon as Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees.

Regarding security guarantees for our people: this is very important. But it is also for investments and for business. It is for everyone. And it is good. And now we are at a point where we understand, Europeans understand, and Americans understand that all of us need security guarantees, first of all from America, and then from Europe. I hope that we will be able to complete the reconstruction package, the prosperity package, on which our teams are currently working

- said the President.

In addition, the work of businesses in Ukraine during the full-scale war was discussed. The Head of State noted that despite the war, domestic business is working and developing, and most importantly, it is implementing modern technologies and innovations.

The meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, World Bank President Ajay Banga, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, as well as founders and leaders of companies: Fortescue (Australia), Vestas (Denmark), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), TenneT (Netherlands), Equinor (Norway), Sonae (Portugal), Vattenfall (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Koç Holding (Turkey), Bank of America (United Kingdom), Arup Group (United Kingdom), Henry Schein (USA), AES (USA), Bunge Global (USA), Citi (USA), Goldman Sachs.

Zelenskyy met with the President of Switzerland: discussed peace and sanctions against Russia22.01.26, 20:21 • 532 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Bank of America
BlackRock
World Bank
Davos
Larry Fink
Switzerland
Australia
Denmark
France
Sweden
Norway
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine