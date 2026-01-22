Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's recovery and security guarantees with international investors and businesses in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a panel meeting in Davos with international investors, business representatives, and financial institutions, discussing Ukraine's post-war recovery, strengthening energy security, and attracting investments under reliable security guarantees. The guarantor announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Thank you for your attention to Ukraine and your support. This is especially important now – when such Russian strikes want to destroy both people and cities with cold. Everything must now work for Ukraine's resilience and the strength of our people in Ukraine. We must be realists and implement concrete things that people can feel now. We will work fruitfully with everyone who is with Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to the website of the President of Ukraine, one of the main topics of discussion was ways to help overcome challenges in the energy sector caused by Russian shelling. The meeting also discussed increasing investments in projects in Ukraine after achieving a dignified peace. Zelenskyy is convinced that this will be possible as soon as Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees.

Regarding security guarantees for our people: this is very important. But it is also for investments and for business. It is for everyone. And it is good. And now we are at a point where we understand, Europeans understand, and Americans understand that all of us need security guarantees, first of all from America, and then from Europe. I hope that we will be able to complete the reconstruction package, the prosperity package, on which our teams are currently working - said the President.

In addition, the work of businesses in Ukraine during the full-scale war was discussed. The Head of State noted that despite the war, domestic business is working and developing, and most importantly, it is implementing modern technologies and innovations.

The meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis, World Bank President Ajay Banga, UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, as well as founders and leaders of companies: Fortescue (Australia), Vestas (Denmark), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), TenneT (Netherlands), Equinor (Norway), Sonae (Portugal), Vattenfall (Sweden), ABB (Switzerland), Koç Holding (Turkey), Bank of America (United Kingdom), Arup Group (United Kingdom), Henry Schein (USA), AES (USA), Bunge Global (USA), Citi (USA), Goldman Sachs.

