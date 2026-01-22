$43.180.08
Zelenskyy met with the President of Switzerland: discussed peace and sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin in Davos. They discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and strengthen sanctions against Russia, as well as the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with the President of Switzerland: discussed peace and sanctions against Russia

In Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. They discussed diplomatic work aimed at achieving a just peace, the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

Zelenskyy congratulated Guy Parmelin on his election and thanked Switzerland for its unwavering support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

The presidents discussed diplomatic work aimed at achieving a just peace and the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia. Ukraine appreciates Switzerland's sanctions policy and counts on important decisions in the future.

- the report says.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the situation in Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks on energy facilities during this cold winter and the round-the-clock work of repair crews and energy workers to restore electricity, heat, and water supply in Ukrainian cities and communities.

The President informed about the needs for supporting the energy sector and strengthening air defense. The leaders discussed the possibility of an additional Swiss contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

- the report says.

PoliticsNews of the World
