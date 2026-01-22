Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference. They discussed the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult, as well as a specific list of needs of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi told his Alliance colleagues "about the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult."

Despite peace initiatives and all efforts of partners, Moscow does not abandon its aggressive war and achieving its main strategic goal – the destruction of Ukrainian statehood. To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia uses a combined group of troops with a total strength of more than 715,000 people. Russia also continues to launch missile and air strikes on critical objects of our economy, primarily – on the energy sector, trying to influence Ukrainians in the rear with darkness and cold. - noted the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi also informed his NATO colleagues that the most critical need for Ukraine is to strengthen its air shield.

A significant deficit in air defense means does not allow us to fully protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure facilities. I familiarized the meeting participants with a specific list of needs of the Defense Forces. - he added.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine value all cooperation tools with the North Atlantic Alliance that are currently available. Colleagues from NATO countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine."

He emphasized that our primary task should remain the creation of conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities. Taking this opportunity, I invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year. - Syrskyi summarized.

