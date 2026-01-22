Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:44 PM • 1572 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 4690 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 10633 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 22005 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 13186 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 14581 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17108 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 21566 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 27961 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 42062 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
World's oldest cave painting discovered in IndonesiaJanuary 22, 05:26 AM • 4056 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 34456 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 21553 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 19163 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 14400 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 2006 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 22005 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 14514 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 70706 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 62354 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 23945 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21025 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 21977 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 64024 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40255 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Fox News
FIFA (video game series)

Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi at the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting reported on the difficult situation at the front and spoke about the specific needs of the Defense Forces. He emphasized the significant deficit of air defense assets.

Air defense deficit does not allow full protection of critical infrastructure: Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi participated in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief via video conference. They discussed the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult, as well as a specific list of needs of the Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Syrskyi told his Alliance colleagues "about the operational situation at the front, which remains difficult."

Despite peace initiatives and all efforts of partners, Moscow does not abandon its aggressive war and achieving its main strategic goal – the destruction of Ukrainian statehood. To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia uses a combined group of troops with a total strength of more than 715,000 people. Russia also continues to launch missile and air strikes on critical objects of our economy, primarily – on the energy sector, trying to influence Ukrainians in the rear with darkness and cold.

- noted the Commander-in-Chief.

Syrskyi also informed his NATO colleagues that the most critical need for Ukraine is to strengthen its air shield.

A significant deficit in air defense means does not allow us to fully protect the civilian population and critical infrastructure facilities. I familiarized the meeting participants with a specific list of needs of the Defense Forces.

- he added.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine value all cooperation tools with the North Atlantic Alliance that are currently available. Colleagues from NATO countries expressed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine."

He emphasized that our primary task should remain the creation of conditions for a just peace by strengthening our military capabilities. Taking this opportunity, I invited the NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine this year.

- Syrskyi summarized.

If Ukraine were in NATO, Russian ships would be sinking off the coast of Greenland - Zelenskyy22.01.26, 16:58 • 592 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
Heating
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine