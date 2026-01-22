If Ukraine were in NATO, Russian ships would be sinking off the coast of Greenland - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine were in NATO, it could help with Russia's threat to Greenland, adding that Russian ships would sink just as they did in Crimea. Zelenskyy said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

Details

If you send 30 or 40 soldiers to Greenland... what is that for? What message does it send? What message does it send to Putin? To China? Even more importantly, what message does it send to Denmark? You either say that European bases will protect the region from Russia and China, and deploy these bases, or you risk not being taken seriously, because 30 or 40 soldiers will protect nothing. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine knows what to do in such a case.

If Russian warships are sailing freely around Greenland, then Ukraine can help. We have the expertise and the weapons to ensure that none of these ships remain. They can sink near Greenland exactly as they are sinking near Crimea. No problem. We have the tools and the people, if we were asked, if Ukraine were in NATO, but we are not in NATO. We would solve this problem with Russian vessels. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last year he emphasized that Europe must know how to defend itself, but nothing has changed since then.