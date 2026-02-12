Zelenskyy called Heraskevych's disqualification "not about the principles of Olympism" and reminded the IOC of Russia's constant violations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the IOC's disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina due to his "helmet of memory," stating that "this is definitely not about the principles of Olympism" and "sport does not mean oblivion," UNN reports.

Sport does not mean oblivion, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play along with the aggressor. Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych indicates otherwise. This is definitely not about the principles of Olympism, which are based on justice and support for peace. - Zelenskyy stated on social media.

The President expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian athlete for his clear stance. "His helmet with portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes is about honor and memory. It is a reminder to the whole world of what Russian aggression is and the price of the struggle for independence. And there is no violation of any rule in this," the Head of State noted.

"It is Russia that constantly violates Olympic principles and uses the time of the Olympics for war. In 2008 - war against Georgia, in 2014 - occupation of Crimea, in 2022 - full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And now, in 2026, despite numerous calls to cease fire for the duration of the Winter Olympic Games - complete disregard from Russia and an increase in missile and drone attacks on our energy infrastructure and our people," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted: "660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed by Russia during the full-scale war. Hundreds of our athletes will never again be able to participate in either the Olympic Games or any other international competitions. But at the same time, 13 Russians are now in Italy and participating in the Olympics. They are at the Olympic Games under 'neutral' flags, but in life they publicly support Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of our territories. And it is they who deserve disqualification."

"We are proud of Vladyslav and his act. Having courage is more than having medals," Zelenskyy stressed.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych told reporters that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).