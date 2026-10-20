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"We were unable to stop Putin - help us": Zelenskyy on relations between Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1970 views

Zelenskyy called on the United States to support a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure. He is asking the United States to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles to protect facilities.

"We were unable to stop Putin - help us": Zelenskyy on relations between Ukraine and the United States

Ukraine has always had important, strong strategic relations with the United States of America. But the relationship was built on honesty, fairness, and transparency. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the United States and Ukraine have more in common than America does with Russia. He emphasized that Ukraine supports a mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

If we are saying that we should not respond against energy facilities in the Russian Federation after they strike our gas, electricity, and oil - everything. The Russians are striking. America cannot stop them. Let us believe that America really wants to, but cannot. Then, as a partner, I am meeting President Trump halfway: if they strike us, we cannot respond to them; this is dishonest and unfair, but if this is what you need, and you cannot rein Putin in, then give us anti-missiles so that I can protect the energy sector. You were unable to stop Putin - help Ukraine

- Zelenskyy’s statement says.

Additionally

The WSJ previously reported that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is proposing to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a deal regarding the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States could encourage Putin to continue the war against Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on reports of a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that "there had been discussions about a meeting," but that he did not know "whether it had been finally agreed upon."

Previously

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the deal on diesel fuel the first step toward the further lifting of restrictions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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