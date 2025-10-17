VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in Ukraine

As of today, it cannot be said that mobilization actions are 100% implemented in Ukraine. There are not enough people to form reserves. This was stated to a UNN journalist by MP Yehor Cherniev, Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.

Assessment of mobilization in Ukraine

I cannot say that mobilization actions are 100% implemented today. We have such a sinusoid, when in some months the number of mobilized people is somewhat better, and in other months it is somewhat lower. From what our Ministry of Defense says, this is enough to replenish the losses we have, but unfortunately, we cannot yet form reserves; this is not enough to form full-fledged reserves. - Cherniev said.

Countering violence during mobilization

Cherniev commented on cases of physical violence by TCC employees during mobilization.

Everything must be 100% within the law. We are trying to fight this. We strengthened the responsibility of the TCC, among others, we are against "busification", our committee held several meetings to somehow reduce such influence, physical means of mobilization. Unfortunately, excesses occur. Law enforcement agencies should deal with this and draw conclusions. - Cherniev stated.

Law enforcement exposed numerous corruption schemes during mobilization: details

Problems with TCC and mobilization

In March, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that in 2025, the number of appeals and cases of human rights violations during mobilization measures by TCC employees, highlighted in the media, increased. And the trend continues.

He said that in 2.5 months they received more than 40 individual appeals regarding violations in the Kharkiv region: denial of access to lawyers, use of force, weapons and other special means, non-acceptance of documents and other violations.

In 2024, the Ombudsman's Office received 1560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights were being violated by the TCC and SP.

Recently, a scandal erupted online regarding the conditions of stay of mobilized personnel at the distribution center in the Darnytskyi Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) area in Kyiv. Blogger Ramina Eskhakzai published photos showing mobilized personnel in unsanitary conditions.

The Kyiv City TCC called this information "distorted" and denied the existence of problems.

In March of this year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12442 on criminal liability for violating mobilization and medical examination rules for TCC heads, and heads and members of military medical commissions.

From September 1, TCC servicemen are obliged to use body cameras during citizen notification. In almost two weeks, the cameras have already recorded a number of offenses, and the relevant materials have been handed over to law enforcement agencies.

In September of this year, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated in an interview with Sky News that over the past 12 months, it has been absolutely stable and has a tendency to grow.

In addition, Shmyhal claimed that most Ukrainians consciously respond and come to the TCC after receiving a summons. According to him, despite the scandalous cases actively highlighted by the Russians, mobilization remains a critically important element for Ukraine's defense.