Law enforcement exposed numerous corruption schemes during mobilization: details
Kyiv • UNN
A number of individuals involved in receiving undue benefits and abusing their official position have been detained and notified of suspicion.
Law enforcement agencies have exposed corruption schemes during mobilization and military service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
The investigation was carried out by employees of specialized prosecutors' offices in the field of defense. They continue to expose crimes related to obtaining undue benefits, abuse of power, and illegal influence on decision-making in the field of mobilization and military service.
These crimes were recorded in various regions of Ukraine. Under the procedural guidance of specialized prosecutors, the following individuals were detained and notified of suspicion:
- the chief specialist of the State Enterprise of Special Communications, who promised to influence officials of the RTCC and SP for 36 thousand US dollars to exclude a conscript from the register;
- a citizen who received 18 thousand US dollars for influencing members of the military medical commission to declare a serviceman unfit for service;
- a serviceman of the RTCC who received 4.1 thousand US dollars for removing a conscript from the register due to health reasons;
- the head of the military registration group, who illegally disseminated information from the "Oberih" register, which contains data on conscripted citizens;
- a citizen who, for 6 thousand US dollars, promised to influence officials of the military medical commission to declare a person partially fit for military service;
- the head of the logistics group of the command of the "East" Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who received 140 thousand UAH of undue benefits for influencing the decision to transfer a serviceman to a rear unit;
- the head of the emergency surgery department of the Military Medical Clinical Center of the Southern Region, who received 2 thousand US dollars for preparing medical documents regarding unfitness for service;
- two servicemen who gave their commander 40 thousand UAH of undue benefits for unhindered exit from the military unit;
- a cadet of the Academy of Ground Forces who gave 5 thousand UAH of undue benefits to the head of the Military Law Enforcement Service department for not sending a protocol on an administrative offense to court.
