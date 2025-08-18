$41.340.11
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and met with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting an understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees and the приближення of a trilateral meeting.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and met with Trump
Screenshot from Reuters broadcast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American leader Donald Trump at the White House, UNN reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just arrived at the White House.

"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine18.08.25, 17:38 • 13342 views

Addition

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees, as well as further work on bringing closer a trilateral meeting.

Sybiha also stated that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is crucial.

Bild reported that Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and would receive Volodymyr Zelenskyy without them. 

Only after negotiations with the presidents of Ukraine and the USA will EU and NATO representatives join them. A joint working dinner and discussions in an expanded format are planned.

In addition to Merz and von der Leyen, the delegation will also include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Media reported that British diplomats "trained" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office. 

Anna Murashko

