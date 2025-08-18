Zelenskyy arrived at the White House and met with Trump

Screenshot from Reuters broadcast

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American leader Donald Trump at the White House, UNN reports.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just arrived at the White House.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects from the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump a clear understanding of the parameters of future security guarantees, as well as further work on bringing closer a trilateral meeting.

Sybiha also stated that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is crucial.

Bild reported that Trump refused a joint meeting with European leaders and would receive Volodymyr Zelenskyy without them.

Only after negotiations with the presidents of Ukraine and the USA will EU and NATO representatives join them. A joint working dinner and discussions in an expanded format are planned.

In addition to Merz and von der Leyen, the delegation will also include French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Media reported that British diplomats "trained" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.