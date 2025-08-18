"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that he does not need advice on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

Trump stated that he "settled 6 wars in 6 months, one of which could have led to a nuclear catastrophe." He lashed out at critics for questioning his actions in the process of settling the war between Ukraine and Russia.

I have to read and listen to the Wall Street Journal and many other, who truly don't have a clue, tell me about everything I'm doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine mess, which is Joe Biden's war, not mine. I'm only here to stop it, not to continue it. It would never have happened if I were president - Trump said.

He added that he "knows exactly what he's doing and doesn't need advice from stupid people who haven't done anything for years to fix things."

I'll get it done - I always do - Trump wrote.

Recall

The White House published the official agenda of US President Donald Trump for August 18. A one-hour bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned.

UNN also reported that British diplomats are "training" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.