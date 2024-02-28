Vatican calls Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine a "frightening scenario"

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion that Europe could send ground troops to Ukraine opens a "frightening scenario," UNN reports, citing Vatican News.

It is a really scary scenario because it will lead to an escalation that we have always tried to avoid from the very beginning. It's a scenario that I wouldn't call apocalyptic, because maybe that's an exaggerated word at this point, but it's certainly a fearful one - Parolin said.

When asked about the possible reasons why Macron made such a statement, a Vatican spokesman said that it was probably due to the fact that after two years of war, "there are still no prospects for a solution on the horizon, whether military or through negotiations.

"It would be ideal to find a way to get both sides to start talking and dialoguing. I believe that if we talk, a solution will be found," Cardinal Parolin added.

According to him, various solutions have been proposed, "the main thing is that there is a will to implement them.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Such comments provoked a wave of statements from Western countries.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine.

Countries in the eastern part of the EU, such as the Czech Republic and Poland have statedthat they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Sweden, which is about to join NATO, Ulf Kristersson saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, "is not relevant now". Italy and Spain also spoke out.

The US will not send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions.

The United Kingdom is not planning a major troop deployment in Ukraine.