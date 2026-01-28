Users report outages in American TikTok and seem to be looking for alternatives - Media

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 320 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
03:48 AM • 12116 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 32660 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 48752 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 38680 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56366 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 30621 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56286 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 25483 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18989 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 16349 views
A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White HouseJanuary 27, 10:53 PM • 8928 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 16014 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 5428 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 13164 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 5130 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 56366 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 39578 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 56286 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 53952 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 20148 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 19736 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 27400 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 30940 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 37531 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
Starlink

Users report outages in American TikTok and seem to be looking for alternatives - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Users of American TikTok are reporting outages in the app, prompting them to switch to alternative applications. The problems arose due to a power outage at one of Oracle's data centers.

Users report outages in American TikTok and seem to be looking for alternatives - Media

Users of American TikTok are reporting disruptions in the app's operation, and these problems, it seems, are prompting them to switch to alternative applications, Gizmodo reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Appfigures, the five most popular free iPhone apps in the US right now are:

  • ChatGPT;
    • JumpJumpVPN;
      • V2Box;
        • UpScrolled;
          • Threads.

            Apple blogger John Gruber of Daring Fireball published a list of the most popular iPhone apps for all of 2025, and the top five were:

            • ChatGPT;
              • Threads;
                • Google;
                  • TikTok;
                    • WhatsApp.

                      Against this backdrop, the publication notes that "it would not be an exaggeration to suggest that the three apps that suddenly squeezed between ChatGPT and Threads made it onto the list due to dissatisfaction with TikTok." Two of them are VPN apps that theoretically can be used to access TikTok from a virtual network in a country where the American version of TikTok is not needed, and one, UpScrolled, is an Australian video and text sharing app that recently went viral.

                      This comes at a time when, for TikTok, after years of trying to force the Chinese company ByteDance to relinquish ownership and allow a US-friendly buyer to take over, a legal entity was created earlier this month that could take ownership of TikTok in the country, with Adam Presser becoming its new CEO. This allows TikTok to comply with a new US law that essentially requires TikTok to be run by an American company or be banned.

                      "However, this structure, a complex joint corporate venture responsible for TikTok's US operations, from the outside, seems to be struggling to maintain order amid data transfer from TikTok's Singapore base (TikTok's US data was already largely stored in the US, so it's unclear whether this transition includes any large and burdensome operations)," the publication states.

                      According to an X post from TikTok, the problem is that there was a "major infrastructure issue caused by a power outage at one of our partner data centers in the US," and various disruptions, service slowdowns, failures, and user metric problems may occur. Oracle also clarified that TikTok's problem was due to a weather-related power outage at one of its data centers. Oracle owns 15% of the new TikTok U.S. venture.

                      The problems TikTok refers to perfectly align with user descriptions of issues, such as videos endlessly stuck in review and posts with low or zero views, often despite high engagement metrics like comments or reposts. Other common problems associated with data center outages include possible lack of analytics in TikTok Studio, messages to streamers to immediately stop broadcasting, and irrelevant search results.

                      "However, TikTok's disruptions, at least in part, are perceived as the technical consequences of a right-wing takeover. This is partly because the 15% of TikTok's US unit owned by Oracle is controlled by right-wing billionaire Larry Ellison, and the transfer of ownership, of course, is facilitated by the Trump administration," the publication says.

                      "But have TikTok's rules changed noticeably? As far as we know, no," the publication notes.

                      Gizmodo reached out to the TikTok US joint venture for clarification on the causes of the platform's recent problems and received links to statements on X, including from Oracle, in response.

                      Around Sunday, TikTok users began writing that they felt their political posts were being censored, the publication writes.

                      TikTok has not yet commented on these speculations by some of its users.

                      "But if it's true that users are massively switching to other platforms for political reasons, despite the lack of convincing evidence that the new TikTok US joint venture has already begun to crack down on political speech, it doesn't necessarily mean they're wrong either. Perhaps they are just waiting for changes similar to those that occurred on Twitter after Elon Musk's arrival. Content standards there quickly shifted sharply to the right. Therefore, given this, some TikTok users may simply be leaving preemptively at the first signs of annoying glitches to avoid even more serious changes that they believe are inevitable," the publication states.

                      TikTok remains in the US: 200 million users under investor control after deal completion23.01.26, 07:13 • 4831 view

                      Julia Shramko

                      News of the WorldTechnologies
                      Technology
                      Electricity outage schedules
                      Energy
                      Trend
                      Brand
                      Social network
                      Power outage
                      Bloggers
                      Blackout
                      Electricity
                      WhatsApp
                      Larry Ellison
                      ByteDance
                      ChatGPT
                      TikTok
                      Elon Musk
                      Singapore
                      United States
                      Apple Inc.
                      Google