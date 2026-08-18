Ukrainians remain among the top homebuyers in Spain — how many they purchased in six months

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2708 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 2366 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 9324 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10632 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 13960 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15952 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25957 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 34997 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18388 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16066 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 9018 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10522 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 10111 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14657 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11840 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 2646 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 61447 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58771 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58564 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105627 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 44966 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51915 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59789 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 57974 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86953 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

Ukrainians remain among the top homebuyers in Spain — how many they purchased in six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2766 views

In the first half of the year, Ukrainians purchased around 1,500 residential properties in Spain, ranking 10th and 11th among foreign buyers. The average housing price reached a record €2,487 per square meter.

Ukrainians remain among the top homebuyers in Spain — how many they purchased in six months

Ukrainians are actively buying housing in Spain and purchased nearly 1,500 real estate properties in six months. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Spanish College of Property Registrars and Open4Business.

Details

In the first quarter of 2026, foreigners carried out approximately 24,800 housing purchase transactions in Spain. Ukrainian citizens accounted for 3.08% of these transactions. By this measure, Ukrainians ranked 10th among foreign buyers. Based on the total number of transactions, Ukrainians may have purchased approximately 760–765 residential properties during the first three months of the year.

In the second quarter, the share of foreigners in Spain’s housing market increased to a record 15.98% of all transactions. During this period, foreign nationals purchased more than 26,800 properties.

At the same time, the share of Ukrainians among foreign buyers fell to 2.94%, causing Ukraine to drop to 11th place. China, with a share of 3.02%, moved up to tenth place.

According to an estimate by Open4Business, Ukrainians may have purchased approximately 1,500 residential properties in Spain in the first half of the year overall. At the same time, this is an estimated figure, since Spanish property registrars did not publish a separate absolute figure for transactions by Ukrainian citizens over the six-month period.

Citizens of the United Kingdom remained the leading foreign buyers in the second quarter, accounting for 6.99% of transactions by foreigners. They were followed by citizens of the Netherlands – 6.94%, Germany – 6.11%, Morocco – 6.09%, Romania – 5.70%, Italy – 5.13%, France – 4.97%, and Poland – 4.33%.

The share of foreign buyers remains highest in Spain’s popular resort regions. In particular, in the province of Alicante, foreigners accounted for 46.43% of housing transactions in the second quarter; in Málaga – 37.01%; and in the Balearic Islands – 32.27%.

At the same time, housing in Spain continues to become more expensive. The average registered price reached a record €2,487 per square metre in the second quarter, which is 9.2% higher than a year earlier.

It is worth noting that Spanish statistics account for buyers by citizenship rather than place of permanent residence. Therefore, the figures for Ukrainians may include, among others, Ukrainian citizens who have been living in Spain for a long time.

At the end of 2025, Ukraine was also among the ten largest groups of foreign homebuyers in Spain: Ukrainians accounted for 3.25% of the respective transactions at that time.

Reminder

Earlier, we wrote about why offers to move to remote villages abroad for €20,000–30,000 are not as attractive as they may initially seem.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Real estate
Village
War in Ukraine
Morocco
Malaga
France
Great Britain
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Romania
China
Ukraine
Poland