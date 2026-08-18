Ukrainians remain among the top homebuyers in Spain — how many they purchased in six months

Ukrainians are actively buying housing in Spain and purchased nearly 1,500 real estate properties in six months. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Spanish College of Property Registrars and Open4Business.

Details

In the first quarter of 2026, foreigners carried out approximately 24,800 housing purchase transactions in Spain. Ukrainian citizens accounted for 3.08% of these transactions. By this measure, Ukrainians ranked 10th among foreign buyers. Based on the total number of transactions, Ukrainians may have purchased approximately 760–765 residential properties during the first three months of the year.

In the second quarter, the share of foreigners in Spain’s housing market increased to a record 15.98% of all transactions. During this period, foreign nationals purchased more than 26,800 properties.

At the same time, the share of Ukrainians among foreign buyers fell to 2.94%, causing Ukraine to drop to 11th place. China, with a share of 3.02%, moved up to tenth place.

According to an estimate by Open4Business, Ukrainians may have purchased approximately 1,500 residential properties in Spain in the first half of the year overall. At the same time, this is an estimated figure, since Spanish property registrars did not publish a separate absolute figure for transactions by Ukrainian citizens over the six-month period.

Citizens of the United Kingdom remained the leading foreign buyers in the second quarter, accounting for 6.99% of transactions by foreigners. They were followed by citizens of the Netherlands – 6.94%, Germany – 6.11%, Morocco – 6.09%, Romania – 5.70%, Italy – 5.13%, France – 4.97%, and Poland – 4.33%.

The share of foreign buyers remains highest in Spain’s popular resort regions. In particular, in the province of Alicante, foreigners accounted for 46.43% of housing transactions in the second quarter; in Málaga – 37.01%; and in the Balearic Islands – 32.27%.

At the same time, housing in Spain continues to become more expensive. The average registered price reached a record €2,487 per square metre in the second quarter, which is 9.2% higher than a year earlier.

It is worth noting that Spanish statistics account for buyers by citizenship rather than place of permanent residence. Therefore, the figures for Ukrainians may include, among others, Ukrainian citizens who have been living in Spain for a long time.

At the end of 2025, Ukraine was also among the ten largest groups of foreign homebuyers in Spain: Ukrainians accounted for 3.25% of the respective transactions at that time.

Reminder

Earlier, we wrote about why offers to move to remote villages abroad for €20,000–30,000 are not as attractive as they may initially seem.