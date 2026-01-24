Ukraine has maximized imports and is introducing new capacities amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - Prime Minister

Ukraine has maximized imports and new alternative capacities are being introduced. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details

"We held a daily conference call to coordinate actions to restore the energy system after another Russian attack. The enemy cynically, including with the use of ballistic missiles, attacked Kyiv and the region, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. More than 30 people were wounded in Kharkiv. In Kyiv, the Russians again deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure and energy. One woman died, my condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Two more people were wounded," Svyrydenko wrote.

She noted that rescuers, energy workers, and utility workers are working continuously on the ground to restore services.

The government is doing everything possible to restore light and heat to people as soon as possible. In particular, we are promptly restoring damaged generation, maximizing imports, and introducing new alternative capacities. Special attention is paid to people with limited mobility. Ministries and all services are working to support them. Local authorities should be no less active. The focus is also on buildings where heat supply has not been restored for a long time. - the Prime Minister stated.

Recall

International partners at the G7+ "energy Ramstein" meeting confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine.