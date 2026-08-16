The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih with missiles and 106 drones, the Air Force reports

During the night of August 16, Russian forces attacked Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih with Oniks anti-ship missiles, Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles, as well as 106 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by UNN, citing the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The strikes were launched from the Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions; the cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk; as well as the occupied parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Air defense shot down/suppressed three Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles, as well as 85 enemy Shahed- and Gerbera-type UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country. Hits by enemy air-attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at three locations - the statement said.

As a reminder

Over the course of August 15, Russian forces lost 1,510 soldiers in the war against Ukraine.