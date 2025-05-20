The number of refugees in the EU in February 2025 fell by 23% - Eurostat

$41.580.08
50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear
07:47 AM • 16767 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

05:58 AM • 100871 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 73498 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 140072 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 102592 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248733 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM • 128664 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353354 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 97998 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 79480 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

May 20, 01:41 AM • 58378 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

05:39 AM • 25835 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

05:59 AM • 41859 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 20360 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 45344 views
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 107831 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 133493 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 248733 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 353354 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 46041 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 59749 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 58112 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 143035 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 146170 views
The number of refugees in the EU in February 2025 fell by 23% - Eurostat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

In February 2025, the number of first-time asylum seekers in the EU decreased by 23% compared to last year. Most applicants are from Venezuela, Spain received the most.

The number of refugees in the EU in February 2025 fell by 23% - Eurostat

This year in February, more than 59,000 people applied for asylum in EU countries, which is 23% less than last year.

This was reported by Eurostat, UNN reports.

Details

In February 2025, 59,085 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries, which is 23% less than in February 2024 (77,170) and 12% less than in January 2025 (66,800).

There were also 7,630 subsequent applicants, an increase of 6% compared to February 2024 (7,175) and a decrease of 6% compared to January 2025 (8,080).

This information is taken from the monthly asylum data published today by Eurostat.

The largest group of asylum seekers is from Venezuela.

In February 2025, Venezuelans remained the largest group of asylum seekers (8,345 first-time applicants), followed by Afghans (5,610) and Syrians (4,630).

Spain, Germany, France and Italy received 77% of first-time applicants. Spain (12,805), Germany (11,185), France (10,725) and Italy (10,715) received the largest number of first-time asylum seekers, accounting for 77% of all first-time applicants in the EU.

The total rate of first-time asylum seekers in the EU in February 2025 was 13.2 per hundred thousand people. Compared to the population of each EU country (as of January 1, 2024), the highest rates of first-time asylum seekers were recorded in Greece (40.2), ahead of Spain (26.3) and Luxembourg (25.6).

1,720 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum.

In February 2025, a total of 1,720 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum for the first time in the EU, most of whom were from Syria (300), Afghanistan (210) and Egypt (200).

The EU country that received the largest number of asylum applications from unaccompanied minors was Germany (575), followed by Spain (330) and Greece (245).

Addition

Poland: data on unaccompanied minors are not available. As a result, Poland is not included in the calculation. We remind that due to lack of funding, in particular from the USA, millions of refugees will be at risk of violence and exploitation. The UN is calling for increased humanitarian aid to prevent a disaster.

 Earlier, UNN wrote that the UN Refugee Agency is forced to reduce support for Ukrainians due to a reduction in donor assistance, including the suspension of funding from the United States, which amounts to 40% in 2025. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
United Nations
Venezuela
Afghanistan
European Union
Syria
Luxembourg
France
Greece
Italy
Spain
Germany
United States
Egypt
Poland
