The number of refugees in the EU in February 2025 fell by 23% - Eurostat
Kyiv • UNN
In February 2025, the number of first-time asylum seekers in the EU decreased by 23% compared to last year. Most applicants are from Venezuela, Spain received the most.
This year in February, more than 59,000 people applied for asylum in EU countries, which is 23% less than last year.
Details
In February 2025, 59,085 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries, which is 23% less than in February 2024 (77,170) and 12% less than in January 2025 (66,800).
There were also 7,630 subsequent applicants, an increase of 6% compared to February 2024 (7,175) and a decrease of 6% compared to January 2025 (8,080).
This information is taken from the monthly asylum data published today by Eurostat.
The largest group of asylum seekers is from Venezuela.
In February 2025, Venezuelans remained the largest group of asylum seekers (8,345 first-time applicants), followed by Afghans (5,610) and Syrians (4,630).
Spain, Germany, France and Italy received 77% of first-time applicants. Spain (12,805), Germany (11,185), France (10,725) and Italy (10,715) received the largest number of first-time asylum seekers, accounting for 77% of all first-time applicants in the EU.
The total rate of first-time asylum seekers in the EU in February 2025 was 13.2 per hundred thousand people. Compared to the population of each EU country (as of January 1, 2024), the highest rates of first-time asylum seekers were recorded in Greece (40.2), ahead of Spain (26.3) and Luxembourg (25.6).
1,720 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum.
In February 2025, a total of 1,720 unaccompanied minors applied for asylum for the first time in the EU, most of whom were from Syria (300), Afghanistan (210) and Egypt (200).
The EU country that received the largest number of asylum applications from unaccompanied minors was Germany (575), followed by Spain (330) and Greece (245).
Addition
Poland: data on unaccompanied minors are not available. As a result, Poland is not included in the calculation. We remind that due to lack of funding, in particular from the USA, millions of refugees will be at risk of violence and exploitation. The UN is calling for increased humanitarian aid to prevent a disaster.
Earlier, UNN wrote that the UN Refugee Agency is forced to reduce support for Ukrainians due to a reduction in donor assistance, including the suspension of funding from the United States, which amounts to 40% in 2025.