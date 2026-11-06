Ministry of Energy revealed Russia’s tactics in attacks on the energy sector

Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and is resorting to a tactic of repeated strikes. There are new power outages in 7 regions. The situation is most difficult in Kyiv and the surrounding region, where grid restrictions are in place. The Ministry of Energy reported this on November 6, UNN writes.

Enemy attacks

"The enemy continues its attacks on energy infrastructure and is using a tactic of repeated strikes, causing significant damage to energy facilities," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted, "overnight and in the morning, as a result of Russian attacks, there were new power outages in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions." In all affected regions where the security situation permits, energy workers are carrying out repairs. Restoration efforts are being complicated by air-raid alerts; however, once the all-clear is issued, crews immediately return to work, the ministry said.

The situation in Kyiv and across the country

"The situation remains the most difficult in the capital region. Due to significant damage, energy workers are continuing to implement grid restrictions as necessary. Work to restore a stable electricity supply is continuing around the clock," the Ministry of Energy said.

In most regions of Ukraine, according to reports, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect, while power-capacity restriction schedules apply to industry.

The situation in the energy system may change throughout the day due to the ongoing attacks, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

All pumping stations in Kyiv are operating normally - Kyiv City State Administration