All pumping stations in Kyiv are operating normally - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, all water supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally on Friday, November 6. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The pressure in the water supply networks is being maintained within the standard limits. Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems — the post says.

Additionally

Most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater facilities require significantly more power than generators can provide. Therefore, the city needs separate power plants for their autonomous operation. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

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