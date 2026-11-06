All pumping stations in Kyiv are operating normally - Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv • UNN
Regulatory pressure is being maintained in Kyiv’s water supply networks. Kyivvodokanal is monitoring the water supply and wastewater systems.
In Kyiv, all water supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally on Friday, November 6. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN reports.
Details
The pressure in the water supply networks is being maintained within the standard limits. Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems
Additionally
Most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater facilities require significantly more power than generators can provide. Therefore, the city needs separate power plants for their autonomous operation. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
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