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All pumping stations in Kyiv are operating normally - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Regulatory pressure is being maintained in Kyiv’s water supply networks. Kyivvodokanal is monitoring the water supply and wastewater systems.

All pumping stations in Kyiv are operating normally - Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, all water supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally on Friday, November 6. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, UNN reports.

Details

The pressure in the water supply networks is being maintained within the standard limits. Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems

— the post says.

Additionally

Most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater facilities require significantly more power than generators can provide. Therefore, the city needs separate power plants for their autonomous operation. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk05.11.26, 17:54 • 40093 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
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Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv