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Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5402 views

After prolonged outages, it takes at least 3–4 hours to restore Kyiv’s stable water supply. The right bank may be the most vulnerable.

Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk

Prolonged power outages may lead to disruptions in Kyiv’s water supply. Energy expert Stanislav Ihnatiev told a UNN journalist more about how long it takes to restore water supply and which district may be most vulnerable to disruptions.

Why power outages affect the water supply

According to the expert, Kyiv’s water supply depends on the operation of pumping stations that ensure the necessary pressure in the system. After the power supply is cut off, water may continue reaching buildings for some time due to the pressure created by the pumps before the outage; however, this reserve is not unlimited.

For Kyiv, for example, a three-hour outage will still allow pressure to be maintained within the levels that existed when powerful pumps were still operating before the outage. This pressure will be sufficient even with a decrease, but it will not be enough for water to remain available on the middle floors of high-rise buildings. Well, of course, the upper floors—18–25—will suffer

 - Stanislav Ihnatiev explained.

That is, if the power supply is not restored, the pressure in the system gradually drops. At first, residents of the upper floors of high-rise buildings may experience disruptions, followed later by those on lower floors, and during a prolonged outage, water supply may also stop in the main water pipelines.

How long does it take to restore the water supply

After electricity returns, the system needs time to restore stable pressure. According to the expert, even with a stable power supply, this process may take several hours, and the restoration of pump operations in different districts of the city may not occur simultaneously.

A day without electricity—as a result, stable water supply will then have to be restored. It takes at least 3–4 hours to restore stable water supply. But it is not certain that this period will provide 3–4 hours of stable electricity in all districts of Kyiv to fully start the entire group of pumps

- Ihnatiev noted.

The expert emphasized that the problem lies not only in the lack of electricity, but also in the ability to ensure the stable operation of the entire water supply system. According to him, backup power is needed not only for water intake facilities, but also for main water pipelines and distribution systems in residential neighborhoods.

Which districts of Kyiv are most vulnerable

According to Stanislav Ihnatiev, the greatest risks of water supply disruptions exist on the right bank of the capital. This is connected with the specifics of water intake and the location of the relevant infrastructure.

First of all, it is the right bank. If, in terms of heating and electricity supply, it is the left bank, then in terms of water supply, it is the right bank, because since 1986, after the Chornobyl accident, our water intake has been carried out not from the Dnipro, but from the Desna River. And the water intake facility is located on the left bank of the Dnipro, in Kyiv Oblast

- the expert explained.

At the same time, he added that water supply disruptions may have consequences for the entire city, since a lack of water also makes cooking and maintaining hygiene more difficult and creates additional sanitary risks.

Water supply is being restored in Kyiv districts that experienced disruptions, mayor says05.11.26, 15:30 • 1688 views

Kyiv needs backup power for pumping stations

The expert explained that ensuring the stable operation of the capital’s water supply system requires increasing backup generation capacity. According to Stanislav Ihnatiev’s estimate, Kyivvodokanal needs approximately 20 MW of backup capacity, and the Government has already approved the transfer of ten large industrial generators from the reserve fund to the utility.

We need a total backup generation capacity of up to 20 MW for Kyivvodokanal. At present, approximately two 2-MW units have been installed. Today, the Government has already approved the transfer of 10 large industrial generators from the reserve fund to Kyivvodokanal. This is a good and proper step, but it will not change the situation systemically

- Ihnatiev said.

The expert also cited the example of Kharkiv, where the municipal water utility purchased cogeneration units for backup power to pumping stations. According to him, such units can produce electrical and thermal energy simultaneously. For Kyiv, meanwhile, the development of backup generation is one of the key tasks in preparing for prolonged power outages.

For example, in my native Kharkiv, back in the year before last, Kharkivvodokanal purchased cogeneration units for just UAH 2.2 billion; that is, a large industrial generator that supplies both electrical and thermal energy to ensure backup power for the water utility’s pumping group

the expert noted.

Thus, prolonged power outages could lead to disruptions in Kyiv’s water supply, while restoring a stable supply of water would require additional time even after power is restored. According to Stanislav Ihnatiev, the city needs to strengthen backup power for pumping stations in order to reduce the risks of so-called "water blackouts."

Generators cannot fully "handle" supplying Kyiv with water — Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution05.11.26, 11:39 • 2884 views

Alla Kiosak

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