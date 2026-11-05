Generators "cannot fully handle" supplying Kyiv with water — the Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution

Most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater facilities require significantly more power than generators can provide. Therefore, for their autonomous operation, the city needs separate power plants. The work is to be completed by the end of the year. This was reported by Petro Pantelieiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, during a briefing on Kyiv’s energy supply and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season on November 5, UNN reports.

Details

"A widespread question is: ‘Why can’t generators be installed? It’s so easy, and there will be water, right?’ The thing is that the capacity of most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater systems is such that, roughly speaking, generators cannot handle it. Here is a very clear example, in our view. The Obolonskyi district has more than 300,000 residents—that is more than in Zhytomyr, more than in Chernihiv or Sumy, and approximately the same as in Vinnytsia. Due to the specifics of the district’s water supply system, it is possible to provide backup power for its water supply using generators of up to one megawatt. Essentially, there are no problems there; that is, the transition to backup power took some time—there was no water for an hour—and the Obolonskyi district, for example, now has a constant water supply. But in other cases, the capacity of the facilities requires the full-scale construction of power plants. That means creating separate energy infrastructure to power water supply and wastewater facilities," the official said.

According to him, the work is already underway, and the first stage of the project, with a capacity of 16 MW, has now been completed.

"This work is continuing, and we plan to complete the project by the end of the year," Petro Pantelieiev said.

Recall

On November 4, Kyiv fully restored water supply after the disruptions. All of Kyiv’s pumping stations are operating normally, and pressure in the networks is within the normal range.