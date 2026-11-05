Generators "cannot fully handle" supplying Kyiv with water — the Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
09:00 AM • 7240 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
07:28 AM • 18557 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 22946 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20838 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
05:15 AM • 22195 views
The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer
November 5, 02:53 AM • 28882 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
November 5, 01:51 AM • 24921 views
Trump will continue governing the United States while bypassing Congress — Merz
November 4, 10:45 PM • 24472 views
Democrats in Congress may approve new aid for Ukraine and override Trump's veto - Reuters
November 4, 09:05 PM • 25796 views
A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
November 4, 07:56 PM • 25253 views
Energy and utility workers will receive an additional UAH 30,000 for restoring infrastructure after Russian attacks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of RepresentativesNovember 5, 03:25 AM • 15354 views
President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statement04:28 AM • 14808 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 18865 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 10918 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 10221 views
Publications
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 22935 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skies06:20 AM • 18996 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20825 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 45590 views
Ukrainian children in Britain will be able to obtain a GCSE qualification in Ukrainian — why this matters and when the first exams will take placeNovember 4, 03:46 PM • 43712 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideo08:44 AM • 4606 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideo07:02 AM • 10313 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhoto06:51 AM • 11033 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 18984 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 22139 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
ChatGPT
Social network

Generators "cannot fully handle" supplying Kyiv with water — the Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Most of Kyiv’s water facilities cannot be powered by generators, so the city needs separate power plants. The first stage of the 16 MW project is already ready.

Generators "cannot fully handle" supplying Kyiv with water — the Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution

Most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater facilities require significantly more power than generators can provide. Therefore, for their autonomous operation, the city needs separate power plants. The work is to be completed by the end of the year. This was reported by Petro Pantelieiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, during a briefing on Kyiv’s energy supply and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season on November 5, UNN reports.

Details

"A widespread question is: ‘Why can’t generators be installed? It’s so easy, and there will be water, right?’ The thing is that the capacity of most of Kyiv’s water supply and wastewater systems is such that, roughly speaking, generators cannot handle it. Here is a very clear example, in our view. The Obolonskyi district has more than 300,000 residents—that is more than in Zhytomyr, more than in Chernihiv or Sumy, and approximately the same as in Vinnytsia. Due to the specifics of the district’s water supply system, it is possible to provide backup power for its water supply using generators of up to one megawatt. Essentially, there are no problems there; that is, the transition to backup power took some time—there was no water for an hour—and the Obolonskyi district, for example, now has a constant water supply. But in other cases, the capacity of the facilities requires the full-scale construction of power plants. That means creating separate energy infrastructure to power water supply and wastewater facilities," the official said.

According to him, the work is already underway, and the first stage of the project, with a capacity of 16 MW, has now been completed.

"This work is continuing, and we plan to complete the project by the end of the year," Petro Pantelieiev said.

Recall

On November 4, Kyiv fully restored water supply after the disruptions. All of Kyiv’s pumping stations are operating normally, and pressure in the networks is within the normal range.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Vinnytsia
Sumy
Kyiv