Water supply is being restored in Kyiv districts that experienced disruptions, mayor says
Kyiv • UNN
In the capital, pressure is gradually being normalized and water is being restored in districts where there were disruptions. The accident occurred due to damage to energy equipment following the attack.
In Kyiv, pressure in the water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.
Pressure in the capital's water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions
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According to the mayor, the emergency situation arose as a result of the enemy attack on Ukraine's energy system and damage to energy equipment that supplies electricity, including to Kyiv.
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