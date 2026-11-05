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Water supply is being restored in Kyiv districts that experienced disruptions, mayor says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

In the capital, pressure is gradually being normalized and water is being restored in districts where there were disruptions. The accident occurred due to damage to energy equipment following the attack.

Water supply is being restored in Kyiv districts that experienced disruptions, mayor says
Illustrative photo

In Kyiv, pressure in the water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Pressure in the capital's water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions 

- Klitschko reported. 

Kyiv's metro is experiencing disruptions again due to voltage problems05.11.26, 12:27 • 2432 views

According to the mayor, the emergency situation arose as a result of the enemy attack on Ukraine's energy system and damage to energy equipment that supplies electricity, including to Kyiv.

Across Kyiv, power outages are causing disruptions to the water supply05.11.26, 13:59 • 1446 views

Antonina Tumanova

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