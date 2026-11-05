Water supply is being restored in Kyiv districts that experienced disruptions, mayor says

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In Kyiv, pressure in the water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Pressure in the capital's water supply system is gradually being normalized, and water supply is being restored to areas where there were disruptions - Klitschko reported.

Kyiv's metro is experiencing disruptions again due to voltage problems

According to the mayor, the emergency situation arose as a result of the enemy attack on Ukraine's energy system and damage to energy equipment that supplies electricity, including to Kyiv.

Across Kyiv, power outages are causing disruptions to the water supply