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Across Kyiv, power outages are causing disruptions to the water supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Emergency power outages at Kyivvodokanal facilities have caused water disruptions in all districts of Kyiv. The service is gradually being restored.

Across Kyiv, power outages are causing disruptions to the water supply

Due to water utility facilities being without power, there are disruptions to the water supply in Kyiv. This was reported by Kyivvodokanal and the Kyiv City State Administration on November 5, UNN writes.

As a result of emergency power outages at Kyivvodokanal facilities, disruptions to the water supply are currently being observed in all districts of the capital

- Kyivvodokanal reported.

Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, are working to resolve the situation and taking all possible measures to restore the water supply as soon as possible, it was stated.

"The service is already gradually being restored," the company noted.

As noted, Kyiv has a network of drinking water dispensing complexes where residents can collect drinking water. The location of the nearest water dispensing points can be found on the website of the municipal enterprise "Kyivvodfond."

Generators cannot fully "handle" supplying Kyiv with water — Kyiv City State Administration announced a solution05.11.26, 11:39 • 2108 views

Julia Shramko

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Power outage
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