Kyiv's metro is experiencing disruptions again due to voltage problems

The Kyiv metro is experiencing disruptions again due to power supply problems. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this on November 5, UNN writes.

Updated as of 13:01

Changes to metro operations. Train service on the "red" line has been temporarily suspended due to significant voltage fluctuations from external power supply centers - the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The "blue" and "green" lines, as stated, are operating as usual.

They promised to provide additional information about the resumption of service.

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After 1 p.m., the Kyiv City State Administration reported that "train service on the "red" metro line has been restored. The service interval is 9 minutes."

"At the same time, due to sharp voltage fluctuations from external power sources, metro service may be temporarily suspended or intervals between trains may increase. After the external power supply system stabilizes, train service will be restored. Staff members are broadcasting operational information on the platforms of metro stations," the Kyiv City State Administration said.