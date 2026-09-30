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EU to propose opening the single market to accession candidates, but there is a condition - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2118 views

The European Commission proposes gradually integrating candidate countries into the EU single market. Access will depend on reforms and support for the bloc's goals.

EU to propose opening the single market to accession candidates, but there is a condition - Politico

The European Union will open its vast economy to countries awaiting accession, provided that they agree to stand together with the bloc against hostile states and industrial competitors. Politico reports this, citing a draft proposal by the European Commission, writes UNN.

Details

Candidate countries, some of which have been waiting for EU membership for decades, will be offered unprecedented "gradual integration" into the EU single market, including frictionless trade and access to research programs while their applications are being processed, according to the draft plan.

"The single market is the foremost priority for economic convergence," the review of the "pre-enlargement" policy on the benefits to be offered to candidate countries states.

"Early integration will open opportunities for Union businesses, strengthen European value chains and reduce strategic dependence. The European Commission will identify where proven regulatory compliance and enforcement capacity allow deeper participation in research, innovation and industrial cooperation, as well as broader market access. Priority should be given to opportunities that support preparations for accession and meet shared economic and strategic needs," the draft says.

The review, conducted by von der Leyen's chief adviser, Alexandre Adam — a former aide to French President Emmanuel Macron — will radically change the EU's approach to neighboring countries, the publication notes. Currently, almost all economic benefits of closer cooperation are reserved for members, but no new country has joined since Croatia in 2013.

As part of the package of measures by Alexandre Adam, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania and Montenegro will reportedly be offered "road maps" aimed at accelerating the accession process in the coming years. Other countries, such as North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Turkey, have faced delays in the process — concerns are growing that they may become disengaged or gravitate toward Russia or China, the publication writes.

EU is preparing "road maps" for accession for Ukraine and three other countries — Politico28.09.26, 08:59 • 17557 views

Under the European Commission's plan, the economic benefits offered to candidate countries will depend on their support for the EU's foreign policy objectives, while access to the single market will depend on whether they share key technologies with hostile states and trade competitors.

"As industrial and market integration deepens, participation in sensitive sectors should be accompanied by cooperation on investment screening, export controls, sanctions enforcement and the protection of sensitive technologies," the document states.

"The assessment of access should take into account strategic alignment, critical dependencies and the ability to manage risks to infrastructure and supply chains. If these conditions are not met, the scope of participation should be adjusted in accordance with the relevant instrument," the draft says.

The sectors being considered for closer cooperation include semiconductors, quantum technologies, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and space.

According to the review, the ultimate goal for candidate countries should be to become full members of the EU. "However, accession takes time: candidate countries must undergo a rigorous, merit-based process and carry out far-reaching and lengthy reforms," it states.

"This time should be fully used strategically both to prepare the Union for enlargement and to deepen gradual integration in areas of mutual interest," the document states.

However, the benefits will depend on whether countries make their contribution. "If these commitments are not fulfilled, participation must remain reversible. Access should be suspended or revoked where justified," the proposal warns.

Adam’s report, which is due to be presented to senior officials on October 6, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen returns from the Western Balkans, will propose new conditions for those joining the bloc to ensure that they do not backslide on democracy and the rule of law.

"The accession process must establish more than mere legal compliance," it says. "Institutions must work in practice, and reforms must be enduring. Therefore, monitoring, incentivisation and enforcement must form a continuous structure extending beyond accession."

But the EU will also change to accommodate broader membership, moving far beyond the club of wealthy Western European democracies as it was originally conceived. The bloc could change its rules to be less vulnerable to the whims of individual members, the review concludes, without the need to reopen the EU’s fundamental articles of law and potentially trigger national referendums across the bloc.

"The European Commission supports changes to the Treaties where necessary, but believes that measures already available under the Treaties should be used now," the conclusion says. Among the options under consideration is a step that would allow more decisions to be adopted by a qualified majority of member countries.

"Qualified majority voting is already the general rule under the Treaties, but unanimity remains in several strategically important areas. As membership grows, the risk of delay or blockage is likely to increase," the document says.

So-called passerelle clauses, which allow decisions to be taken by majority vote rather than unanimously, could be used to facilitate the adoption of sanctions, respond to human rights crises and deploy civilian missions in conflict zones, the review says. However, these clauses require the unanimous support of member countries to be activated.

Leaders from across the EU will be asked to give their views on discussions about how to bring new members into the bloc — and what to offer those still waiting — at a two-day summit in Brussels starting on October 15.

EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to “intensify” reforms - media29.09.26, 17:30 • 18380 views

Julia Shramko

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