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The EU ambassador called on the world not to lose focus on the war in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

Katarína Mathernová called on the world to increase support for Ukraine amid Russian attacks. She reported more than 20 strikes on energy infrastructure.

The EU ambassador called on the world not to lose focus on the war in Ukraine amid intensifying Russian attacks

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova called on the international community not to turn away from the war and to strengthen support for Ukraine amid Russian strikes on civilians and energy infrastructure. The diplomat wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Mathernova supported an appeal by leading Ukrainian journalists to their international colleagues and influential Western media outlets, urging them to continue covering the war.

War fatigue is a luxury that the democratic world cannot afford

— the ambassador stressed.

Mathernova warned of the consequences of losing attention to Ukraine

According to the diplomat, Russia intensifies its strikes precisely when war fatigue is growing around the world. She stated that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces had carried out more than 20 attacks on energy infrastructure in 10 regions of Ukraine.

Mathernova also reported a strike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, where people had gathered to receive humanitarian aid. According to the data she cited, at least 31 people were killed and nearly 50 are considered missing. These figures require separate confirmation.

The diplomat stressed that reduced attention from international media could create the false impression that the war had ended or lost its significance.

She called on democratic countries to maintain their support for Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia ahead of winter.

We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats05.10.26, 09:33 • 47501 view

Stepan Haftko

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