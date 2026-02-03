The enemy deliberately wants to leave Ukrainians without heat during the harshest frosts; bad weather has caused power outages in 3 regions - Ministry of Energy

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 7482 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14184 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 15238 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 17243 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 20824 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 29692 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 39042 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27688 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 48590 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24021 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1m/s
65%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 26203 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 30618 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhoto04:49 AM • 5996 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 25852 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 11592 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 26588 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 48590 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 35481 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 38988 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 102678 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 20845 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 22132 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 21719 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 20538 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 20065 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

The enemy deliberately wants to leave Ukrainians without heat during the harshest frosts; bad weather has caused power outages in 3 regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the enemy, energy facilities in a number of regions were damaged. Due to bad weather, 68 settlements in three regions were de-energized.

The enemy deliberately wants to leave Ukrainians without heat during the harshest frosts; bad weather has caused power outages in 3 regions - Ministry of Energy

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in several regions; bad weather completely or partially de-energized 68 settlements in three regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"Tonight, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack. Eight regions of Ukraine were under attack. The enemy used several types of ballistic and cruise missiles - more than 70 and 450 attack drones. The strikes were aimed, in particular, at combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, which operated exclusively in the mode of providing heat supply to districts. The enemy deliberately tries to leave Ukrainians without heat during the strongest winter frosts," the Ministry of Energy noted.

"For Russia, using the coldest days of winter for terror is more important than diplomacy": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with 70 missiles and 450 drones03.02.26, 09:30 • 2492 views

As noted, "restoration work continues at energy facilities damaged as a result of previous enemy attacks."

"All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Schedules and emergency outages

"Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In some regions, due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts are forcedly applied. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules," the report states.

Part of Kyiv's left bank without heating and on emergency power outages after massive Russian attack03.02.26, 08:52 • 2572 views

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 68 settlements in Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines around the clock.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipro
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv