The enemy deliberately wants to leave Ukrainians without heat during the harshest frosts; bad weather has caused power outages in 3 regions - Ministry of Energy

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in several regions; bad weather completely or partially de-energized 68 settlements in three regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"Tonight, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack. Eight regions of Ukraine were under attack. The enemy used several types of ballistic and cruise missiles - more than 70 and 450 attack drones. The strikes were aimed, in particular, at combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, which operated exclusively in the mode of providing heat supply to districts. The enemy deliberately tries to leave Ukrainians without heat during the strongest winter frosts," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As noted, "restoration work continues at energy facilities damaged as a result of previous enemy attacks."

"All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Schedules and emergency outages

"Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. In some regions, due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts are forcedly applied. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules," the report states.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 68 settlements in Kherson, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines around the clock.