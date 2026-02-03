Part of Kyiv's left bank without heating and on emergency power outages after massive Russian attack

Part of Kyiv's left bank - Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts - has been partially switched to emergency power outages due to a massive Russian attack; these two districts are also mostly without heat, DTEK and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Heat

Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat due to a massive enemy attack on the capital's infrastructure overnight. In total, 1170 high-rise buildings in the city are currently without heat supply. - Klitschko reported.

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists have begun restoration work. And in buildings where there was no heat before, work is also ongoing.

Electricity

Part of Kyiv's left bank: emergency outages applied due to a massive attack. Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital are partially experiencing emergency outages. Schedules continue to apply on the right bank. - DTEK reported.

