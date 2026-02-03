$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 9848 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 17132 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 18212 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 19906 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 22974 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 30896 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 40114 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27951 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 51386 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24232 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Exclusives
Part of Kyiv's left bank without heating and on emergency power outages after massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2810 views

Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv are partially switched to emergency power outages and mostly without heating. This happened as a result of Russia's massive night attack on the capital's infrastructure.

Part of Kyiv's left bank without heating and on emergency power outages after massive Russian attack

Part of Kyiv's left bank - Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts - has been partially switched to emergency power outages due to a massive Russian attack; these two districts are also mostly without heat, DTEK and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Heat

Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat due to a massive enemy attack on the capital's infrastructure overnight. In total, 1170 high-rise buildings in the city are currently without heat supply.

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, utility workers and energy specialists have begun restoration work. And in buildings where there was no heat before, work is also ongoing.

Electricity

Part of Kyiv's left bank: emergency outages applied due to a massive attack. Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital are partially experiencing emergency outages. Schedules continue to apply on the right bank.

- DTEK reported.

Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital03.02.26, 07:28 • 22977 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
