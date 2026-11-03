The electricity supply situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult; heating points are being set up in a number of districts, says the mayor

The situation with the power supply in Kyiv is extremely difficult. In areas where the lack of electricity is most acute, heating points are being set up. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

The enemy continues to destroy Ukraine’s unified power system. Both electricity generation and transmission have been damaged across the country. In addition, attacks in recent days have damaged facilities of the Kyiv regional energy hub. Therefore, "Ukrenergo" has introduced emergency power outages. Energy workers are working to restore power - Klitschko reported.

According to him, the emergency situation has caused disruptions to the water supply in the capital. It has also affected the operation of public electric transport.

Not only with water — emergency power cuts in Kyiv have also disrupted electric public transport

Specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are doing everything possible to stabilize the system and restore the water supply.

Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become known

In the city, in areas where the lack of electricity is most acute, heating points are being set up, where residents will be able to charge their phones and other devices and have hot tea - the mayor concluded.

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo