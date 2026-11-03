Not only with water — emergency power cuts in Kyiv have also disrupted electric public transport

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region due to enemy attacks, causing disruptions to water supply and the operation of electric public transport. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, according to UNN.

Due to damage to facilities of the Kyiv regional energy hub caused by enemy attacks, emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and the region. This has also caused disruptions to the water supply in the capital and the operation of public electric transport - Klitschko reported.

We remind you

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in the capital due to the power outage at the main facilities of "Kyivvodokanal".