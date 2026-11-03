Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become known

Photo for illustrative purposes

Due to power outages at Kyivvodokanal's main facilities, temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in the capital. This was reported by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal," according to UNN.

Kyivvodokanal specialists, together with energy workers, are working to resolve the situation and taking all possible measures to restore the capital's water supply as soon as possible.

After the power supply is restored, some time will be needed to start the equipment, fill the water supply networks, and stabilize the pressure.

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The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded residents that a network of drinking water dispensing facilities operates in the capital, where residents can collect drinking water.