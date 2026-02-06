Shelling and bad weather caused power outages in eight regions and emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
09:02 AM • 470 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 35062 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 39119 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 31583 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 45281 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 82368 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33196 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30951 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23417 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 16048 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.9m/s
73%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 12434 views
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injuredFebruary 6, 12:14 AM • 4464 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 6602 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 10645 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 9388 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 18302 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 35066 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 82374 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 75183 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 105140 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Kaya Kallas
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 12227 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 15430 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 24804 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 28322 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 61169 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Gold

Shelling and bad weather caused power outages in eight regions and emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

As of the morning of February 6, 2026, shelling and bad weather have led to power outages in eight regions of Ukraine. Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced.

Shelling and bad weather caused power outages in eight regions and emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov held a briefing on the operational situation in the energy system as of the morning of February 6, 2026. The official reported on the introduction of emergency schedules in regions where energy infrastructure suffered the most damage due to hostilities and difficult weather conditions. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Russian shelling continues to destabilize the energy system in the east and south of the country.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad regions were without power in the morning.

– Nekrasov noted.

He emphasized that emergency recovery work continues uninterrupted, despite the high risks of repeated strikes.

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy05.02.26, 11:55 • 3330 views

Due to a critical power deficit in certain regions, it was necessary to deviate from planned restrictions.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been forcibly applied in certain regions. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules.

– the First Deputy Minister reported.

Large-scale power outages due to bad weather in western Ukraine

In addition to military challenges, strong winds and icing caused significant damage to the networks. As of morning, 109 settlements in Ternopil, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytskyi regions remain without electricity. According to the official, regional power distribution companies' brigades have been switched to round-the-clock operation to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

The official also emphasized that strict power limitation schedules have been introduced for industry and large businesses. This allows maintaining the integrity of the national grid and ensuring power supply to critical infrastructure facilities. The Ministry of Energy calls on consumers to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances as much as possible during evening and morning peak consumption hours.

Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-405.02.26, 23:38 • 21019 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Chernivtsi Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine