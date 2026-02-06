Shelling and bad weather caused power outages in eight regions and emergency shutdowns - Ministry of Energy

First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov held a briefing on the operational situation in the energy system as of the morning of February 6, 2026. The official reported on the introduction of emergency schedules in regions where energy infrastructure suffered the most damage due to hostilities and difficult weather conditions. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Russian shelling continues to destabilize the energy system in the east and south of the country.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kirovohrad regions were without power in the morning. – Nekrasov noted.

He emphasized that emergency recovery work continues uninterrupted, despite the high risks of repeated strikes.

Power outages in 4 regions due to hostilities and enemy shelling, in three due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Due to a critical power deficit in certain regions, it was necessary to deviate from planned restrictions.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been forcibly applied in certain regions. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules. – the First Deputy Minister reported.

Large-scale power outages due to bad weather in western Ukraine

In addition to military challenges, strong winds and icing caused significant damage to the networks. As of morning, 109 settlements in Ternopil, Chernivtsi, and Khmelnytskyi regions remain without electricity. According to the official, regional power distribution companies' brigades have been switched to round-the-clock operation to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

The official also emphasized that strict power limitation schedules have been introduced for industry and large businesses. This allows maintaining the integrity of the national grid and ensuring power supply to critical infrastructure facilities. The Ministry of Energy calls on consumers to limit the use of energy-intensive appliances as much as possible during evening and morning peak consumption hours.

Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4