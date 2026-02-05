Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4

$43.170.02
February 5, 03:05 PM • 18620 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 02:39 PM • 18279 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19944 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 32090 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
February 5, 10:05 AM • 65543 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28796 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27776 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22147 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15039 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14642 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 1934 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68821 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98752 views
Facebook

Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In Kyiv, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in the area that was powered by CHP-4; restoration of heat supply is not expected there in the near future. Energy workers are trying to provide improved electricity supply schedules, with 64 repair crews involved.

Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4

In Kyiv, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in the area powered by CHP-4. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restoration of heat supply in that area is not expected in the near future.

Therefore, energy workers are trying to provide improved electricity supply schedules. In total, 64 repair crews were involved in restoring electricity supply in the city today.

- the report says.

It is also indicated that the work on installing and launching cogeneration gas units is proceeding strictly according to schedule.

"The launch of units with a capacity of 9 MW and 18 MW is expected in the near future. Along with the launch, ensuring the physical protection of these facilities remains a critically important issue," the Ministry of Energy added.

Reference

CHP-4 (Danytska CHP) is a thermal power plant in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. It supplies heat to industrial enterprises and residential areas of the Dnipro and Darnytskyi districts. The station heats about 8% of Kyiv's residential area (4.5 million square meters, or 1036 residential buildings and more than 120 schools and medical facilities).

Recall

In Kyiv, 1126 high-rise buildings remain without heating due to significant damage to the CHP. Additional heating points have been deployed, some of which operate around the clock.

Darnytsia CHP in Kyiv critically damaged: restoration will take at least two months - Klitschko05.02.26, 16:55 • 2554 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine