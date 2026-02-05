Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4

In Kyiv, the most difficult situation with electricity supply is in the area powered by CHP-4. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restoration of heat supply in that area is not expected in the near future.

Therefore, energy workers are trying to provide improved electricity supply schedules. In total, 64 repair crews were involved in restoring electricity supply in the city today. - the report says.

It is also indicated that the work on installing and launching cogeneration gas units is proceeding strictly according to schedule.

"The launch of units with a capacity of 9 MW and 18 MW is expected in the near future. Along with the launch, ensuring the physical protection of these facilities remains a critically important issue," the Ministry of Energy added.

Reference

CHP-4 (Danytska CHP) is a thermal power plant in the Dnipro district of Kyiv. It supplies heat to industrial enterprises and residential areas of the Dnipro and Darnytskyi districts. The station heats about 8% of Kyiv's residential area (4.5 million square meters, or 1036 residential buildings and more than 120 schools and medical facilities).

Recall

In Kyiv, 1126 high-rise buildings remain without heating due to significant damage to the CHP. Additional heating points have been deployed, some of which operate around the clock.

