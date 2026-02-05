$43.170.02
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Darnytsia CHP in Kyiv critically damaged: restoration will take at least two months - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Darnytsia CHP in Kyiv, which supplied heat to 1,100 homes, was critically damaged after the attack on February 3. Restoration will take at least two months, and heating points have been deployed.

Darnytsia CHP in Kyiv critically damaged: restoration will take at least two months - Klitschko

In the capital, specialists investigated the consequences of the strike on a critical infrastructure facility during the attack on February 3. This refers to the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant, which provided heat to some buildings in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. This was reported by Vitaliy Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Darnytsia TPP supplied heat to more than 1,100 multi-story buildings. On the morning of February 3, water was drained from the heating systems in these buildings to prevent them from freezing.

According to preliminary conclusions of specialists, the facility sustained critical damage. It will take at least two months to restore the equipment and systems, provided there are no new shellings.

The city authorities published a list of buildings where heat supply cannot be restored until the TPP is repaired.

Due to the lack of heat, the city has deployed additional heating points in schools in the microdistricts. Points connected to mobile boiler houses have also been opened, where people can stay around the clock. There are currently five such points in the Darnytskyi district and four in the Dniprovskyi district.

In addition, the State Emergency Service is deploying another 36 heating points in the Darnytskyi district and 27 in the Dniprovskyi district.

The addresses of the heating points are published on the official resources of the district administrations, city authorities, and the State Emergency Service.

It is also reported that energy workers have organized the most lenient electricity supply schedules for buildings that are left without heat.

Recall

More than 60 ambassadors and representatives of foreign states inspected the Darnytsia TPP in Kyiv, which has been subjected to massive attacks by Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that the TPP is a critical civilian infrastructure facility.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

