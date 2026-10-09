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"Russia's rampage of violence" - von der Leyen responds to the escalation of Russian strikes and promises support for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The President of the European Commission condemned the Russian strikes, which killed 78 people and injured 215. She promised Ukraine military, budgetary, and energy support.

"Russia's rampage of violence" - von der Leyen responds to the escalation of Russian strikes and promises support for Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen pledged further support for Ukraine — military, budgetary and energy-related — on October 9. She responded to the escalation of Russian strikes that left dozens dead, calling it "Russia’s rampage of violence," UNN reports.

Details

"In two days, Russia’s rampage of violence has claimed the lives of 78 people and left 215 wounded. Buses have been attacked. Innocent civilians become targets while going about their daily lives. They will never return home. Plain and simple — these are war crimes," von der Leyen wrote on X.

In her words, "our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine." 

"Europe stands firmly by your side," the European Commission president said. "With greater quantities of drones, missiles and air defense systems to protect your skies. With budgetary support so that your country can continue to function. And with assistance in repairing your energy infrastructure, and ensuring that you have heat throughout the winter."

"Ukraine, we are with you," von der Leyen emphasized in Ukrainian.

Additional information

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier stated that in strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities alone in recent days, the Russians killed 78 people and wounded 215. This is a brutal Russian escalation — terror against people and life, the President stressed. 

In addition, in recent weeks Russia has intensified attacks on energy infrastructure.

UN Security Council to convene at Ukraine’s request over Russian drone terror09.10.26, 11:47 • 2984 views

Julia Shramko

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