Searches are being conducted in the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development building — whom law enforcement officers have come to
Kyiv • UNN
Investigative actions are ongoing in the official premises of the leadership of the State Aviation Service as part of criminal proceedings. The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development is assisting law enforcement officers.
Searches are being conducted in the official premises of the leadership of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine as part of criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, according to UNN.
Investigative actions are being carried out in the official premises of the leadership of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, located in the administrative building of the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, as part of criminal proceedings
The Ministry for Restoration assured that it is providing law enforcement agencies with all necessary assistance.
Providing information about the circumstances and course of the investigation falls within the competence of the authorized law enforcement agencies