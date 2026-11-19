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Searches are being conducted in the official premises of the leadership of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine as part of criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Ministry for Restoration, according to UNN.

Investigative actions are being carried out in the official premises of the leadership of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, located in the administrative building of the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport, as part of criminal proceedings - the statement said.

The Ministry for Restoration assured that it is providing law enforcement agencies with all necessary assistance.