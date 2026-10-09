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UN Security Council to convene at Ukraine’s request over Russian drone terror

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The UN Security Council meeting will take place on October 9 at 22:00 Kyiv time due to the escalation of Russia’s attacks. Zelenskyy reported 78 people killed and 215 wounded.

UN Security Council to convene at Ukraine’s request over Russian drone terror

Ukraine initiated a UN Security Council meeting over Russia’s drone terror. It is being convened at 10 p.m. on October 9. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported this on X, UNN writes.

Today at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time, the UN Security Council will convene at Ukraine’s request in response to the escalation of attacks and drone terror by Russia

- Sybiha wrote.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Greek presidency and other partners of Ukraine for supporting the submission of this issue for consideration by the UN Security Council.

"The UN Security Council must not stand idly by while Russia terrorizes Ukrainian civilians and attacks critical infrastructure. Russia’s aggression requires a resolute international response and full accountability," Sybiha stressed.

Update

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out that in attacks on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in just the past few days, the Russians killed 78 people and injured 215. This is harsh Russian escalation – terror against people and life, the President stressed. 

In addition, in recent weeks Russia has intensified attacks on energy infrastructure.

Julia Shramko

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