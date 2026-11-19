China has introduced export controls on a range of engines and components for unmanned aerial vehicles supplied to Russia and used, in particular, to manufacture Shahed-type attack drones. The new restrictions took effect on November 18 and require a special permit to export such products outside the country. The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Notice No. 49 of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the restrictions cover jet engines with a thrust of more than 400 N, as well as other engines for drones with a power output of more than 16 kW.

Such engines are used in Shahed-type drones, which Russia assembles at an enterprise in Alabuga.

The export controls also apply to radio modules with a power of 30 dBm or more designed to control more than ten drones. Speed controllers and brushless electric motors have also been added to the list.

From now on, exporting the specified components outside China requires a permit from the country's Ministry of Commerce.

Kyiv "thanks China for the new export control measures concerning drones," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the President of Ukraine's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities "provided information" about Chinese components in Russian weapons and their manufacturers and "hope" that the introduced restrictions will be strictly observed.

Russia receives foreign components for the production of missiles and drones from at least eight countries — Sybiha