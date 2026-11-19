Russia’s military-industrial complex continues to receive foreign electronics from at least eight countries, which it uses to manufacture missiles and drones. Ukraine is calling for stronger sanctions and for supply channels for such components to the russian federation to be blocked. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this, UNN reports.

The components found in the missiles and drones that Russia has used against Ukraine in recent months indicate that its military-industrial complex continues to receive foreign electronics from at least eight countries - the minister emphasized.

According to Sybiha, Ukrainian experts examine each sample of Russian weaponry to determine the number of foreign components, as well as their places of origin and manufacturers.

He noted that the analysis covers the weapons Russia most frequently uses during systematic strikes on civilian facilities, including Ukraine’s energy system, bridges, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings.

The minister also cited the number of foreign parts in several samples of Russian weaponry:

the Iskander-M missile contains more than 147 foreign components from at least eight countries;

the Geran-5 jet drone — more than 115 components;

the 48N6 missile used in the S-400 system — more than 115 components;

the Geran-4 drone — more than 46 components.

At the same time, Sybiha emphasized that foreign electronics are only part of the problem, since the production of Russian weapons also depends on imported raw materials and machine tools.

I once again call on the EU countries to ban the export of alumina to the russian federation, as it is subsequently used in the production of Russian missiles - the Foreign Minister said.

The minister separately emphasized the need to constantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Sanctions cannot be a one-time measure. Russia is constantly adapting, and therefore our partners must adapt as well - Sybiha emphasized.

Among the necessary measures, he named the regular introduction of new restrictions in response to Russian strikes, combating sanctions evasion, an appropriate response by law enforcement agencies to cases of smuggling components for weapons production, and stronger checks of counterparties by manufacturing companies.

Zelenskyy called on Europe to cut off Russia's access to components for weapons