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Zelenskyy called on Europe to cut off Russia's access to components for weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2560 views

Zelenskyy called on partners to strengthen sanctions against Russia and restrict the supply of components for missiles, drones, and communications systems. He emphasized that the sanctions should cover supplier companies.

Zelenskyy called on Europe to cut off Russia's access to components for weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on European partners to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and restrict the supply of equipment and components for weapons production. He said this while speaking to the media together with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, this concerns, in particular, components for ballistic missiles, attack drones, and communication systems.

We ask all our partners in Europe and around the world to focus on this: Russian weapons production must be restricted, and this is one of the best ways to push Russia toward genuine steps toward peace

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted the work of European partners on sanctions, but stressed that they must not stop there. In his view, the restrictions should apply not only to individual Russian citizens and entities working for Vladimir Putin’s system, but also to companies through which Russia obtains goods necessary for military production.

This concerns both individual sanctions against Russian entities that work for Putin and his system, and the businesses through which Russia obtains scarce components, equipment, and machine tools for weapons production, including ballistic missiles, attack drones, and communication systems

- the President said.

To remind you

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Europe must jointly counter Russia’s increasingly aggressive hybrid actions. He called for stronger sanctions and support for Ukraine.

Europe does not support lifting sanctions on Russia over the Diesel Deal — Zelenskyy17.10.26, 15:33 • 13463 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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