January 19, 06:36 PM • 17250 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 37161 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 30908 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 32536 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 29223 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 33600 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 18647 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 45779 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 43266 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19019 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure are deliberate terror against civilians - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are a deliberate act of terror against the civilian population, aimed at blacking out cities. He warned that Europe's inaction would lead to similar attacks on its territory.

Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure are deliberate terror against civilians - CPD

Russian occupiers' strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are nothing but deliberate terror against the civilian population – the main goal was and remains to leave Kyiv and other cities without electricity and heat. This was stated on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

This is deliberate terror against the civilian population before the eyes of the whole world, which is currently observing it and can do nothing about Putin. More precisely, it can, but it doesn't.

- he noted.

Also, according to Kovalenko, if other European countries continue their inaction, they will soon experience everything that Ukrainians are experiencing now.

In the event of further inaction, similar actions by Russia will most likely soon be repeated on European territory, as unpunished evil always expands its appetites. And air attacks on Europe will become a matter of time.

- the post says.

Finally, Kovalenko added: many professionals are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.

Recall

In Kyiv, after Russia's night attack on January 20, one person was injured, there are power and water outages, and 5,600 houses were left without heat. At the same time, there is a temporary lack of water supply in the left-bank districts of the capital.

Yevhen Ustimenko

