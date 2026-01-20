Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure are deliberate terror against civilians - CPD
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are a deliberate act of terror against the civilian population, aimed at blacking out cities. He warned that Europe's inaction would lead to similar attacks on its territory.
Russian occupiers' strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are nothing but deliberate terror against the civilian population – the main goal was and remains to leave Kyiv and other cities without electricity and heat. This was stated on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.
Details
This is deliberate terror against the civilian population before the eyes of the whole world, which is currently observing it and can do nothing about Putin. More precisely, it can, but it doesn't.
Also, according to Kovalenko, if other European countries continue their inaction, they will soon experience everything that Ukrainians are experiencing now.
In the event of further inaction, similar actions by Russia will most likely soon be repeated on European territory, as unpunished evil always expands its appetites. And air attacks on Europe will become a matter of time.
Finally, Kovalenko added: many professionals are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.
Recall
In Kyiv, after Russia's night attack on January 20, one person was injured, there are power and water outages, and 5,600 houses were left without heat. At the same time, there is a temporary lack of water supply in the left-bank districts of the capital.