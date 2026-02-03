$42.970.16
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 20809 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 21777 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 25556 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital
February 2, 11:51 PM • 32211 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 41351 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28266 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 54558 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24467 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Exclusives
Russian international business is rapidly degrading: Lukoil sells all foreign assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The sale of LUKOIL International GmbH for $22 billion and the loss of Gazprom Germania by Gazprom indicate the degradation of Russia's international business. Sberbank and VTB also lost their European assets.

Russian international business is rapidly degrading: Lukoil sells all foreign assets
Photo: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The sale by Lukoil of LUKOIL International GmbH, which owns all of the concern's foreign assets, has become one of the most prominent signals of the decline of Russia's international business after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The sale by Lukoil of LUKOIL International GmbH, which owns all its foreign assets, has become the most striking signal of the degradation of Russia's international business since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine. The company's foreign portfolio, estimated at $22 billion, is being transferred to the American investment fund Carlyle Group, effectively ending the history of Russian private business expansion abroad. This collapse is not isolated. In 2022, Gazprom lost Gazprom Germania (estimated at $8.4 billion), which Germany first placed under external management and then nationalized.

- the post states.

In addition, according to preliminary data, Poland deprived the concern of control over Europol Gaz, the operator of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which in 2023 came under the full control of the state-owned Orlen.

In 2022, Rosneft lost control over Rosneft Deutschland and RN Refining & Marketing with a total estimated value of about $7 billion, along with stakes in three German refineries. Novatek was forced to part with its Polish assets Novatek Green Energy, which were acquired by Barter in 2025.

- the post states.

The banking sector also suffered serious losses. Sberbank sold or liquidated all its European assets – from Switzerland to Austria, lost its bank in Ukraine, and exited Kazakhstan. After blocking US sanctions, VTB lost control over its divisions in the UK, Germany, and Cyprus. Alfa-Bank was left without Amsterdam Trade Bank in the Netherlands and without the Ukrainian Sense Bank, which was nationalized in 2023.

State corporations and industrial groups were also forced to curtail their presence: Russian Railways sold 75% of GEFCO, Rosatom lost the Finnish Hanhikivi-1 project, etc.

- the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine states.

Recall

Financial analysts predict the closure of up to 30% of small and medium-sized businesses in Russia due to increased VAT and restricted access to the simplified tax system. This is a consequence of the budget crisis caused by the war.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Austria
Switzerland
Great Britain
Germany
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Cyprus
Poland