Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 3460 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 6594 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 7574 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 11015 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 12166 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12724 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 24901 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 41818 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36716 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36156 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4m/s
81%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in OdesaPhotoFebruary 14, 05:15 AM • 5884 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 6910 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 8306 views
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - ReutersFebruary 14, 06:11 AM • 3530 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 5188 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 66467 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 96628 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 62224 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 80382 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 121332 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Budapest
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 5272 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12013 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15443 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 37976 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37432 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026. The aggressor country does not intend to stop the war.

Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD

The Russian Federation is not going to stop its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, but on the contrary, will continue them in February 2026. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia intends to continue striking Ukraine's infrastructure in February

- he stated.

Additionally

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the actions of the Russians on the front indicate their readiness to fight until the autumn of 2026.

At the same time, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands regarding an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

In addition, according to the same ISW, the Kremlin continues to reject any substantial security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military capitulation.

Recall

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops are attacking "objects related to the military complex." The Kremlin calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military objects," justifying its missile and drone attacks on them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Institute for the Study of War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine