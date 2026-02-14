Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD

The Russian Federation is not going to stop its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, but on the contrary, will continue them in February 2026. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia intends to continue striking Ukraine's infrastructure in February - he stated.

Additionally

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that the actions of the Russians on the front indicate their readiness to fight until the autumn of 2026.

At the same time, according to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands regarding an end to the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin demands the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from all territories occupied by the Russian Federation, and also wants Ukraine to remain under Russian influence.

In addition, according to the same ISW, the Kremlin continues to reject any substantial security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military capitulation.

Recall

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops are attacking "objects related to the military complex." The Kremlin calls Ukrainian thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants "military objects," justifying its missile and drone attacks on them.